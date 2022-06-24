DENVER – Officiating and its impact on the game became a topic of debate after the Lightning put the Avalanche’s party plans on hold.
Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win in Game 5 on Friday at Ball Arena forced a Game 6, and the Lightning scored the game’s only power-play goal. The Lightning had more opportunities on the power play than Colorado, as the Avalanche were whistled for five of the game’s eight penalties.
The most consequential came early in the second period. It was four-on-four after Colorado’s J.T. Compher and Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn were called for penalties 6:27 into the second. Then Cale Makar was called for tripping 30 seconds later.
“I didn’t love that call just because there was no intent there,” Jared Bednar said. “I don’t think that he was checking that guy. It looked to me like he kind of tripped over his stick. It’s a tough one. They got their only power play goal on that one, so that hurt. It stung a little bit, but it is what it is. You have to roll with the punches.”
Nikita Kucherov beat Darcy Kuemper right before the four-on-three ended, giving the Lightning a one-goal lead.
“I liked our game,” Kuemper said. “They got the four-on-three call there and scored on that. That ended up being the difference.”
Makar didn’t go as far, saying he was yet to see a replay.
“It’s obviously (up) to the ref’s discretion,” Makar said. “It varies game by game. But at the end of the day, we just got to battle through it.”
The Avalanche’s star defenseman also appeared to be hooked on a breakaway but didn’t get the whistled. Gabriel Landeskog was among the Avalanche players to take the high road.
“I’m not getting into that. There’s no point,” Landeskog said. “I felt like we were skating. We were working. Some of those calls we probably could’ve done without. But at the end of the day, we’re trying to focus on what we’ve got to do and that’s what we’re going to do moving forward.”
Colorado’s penalty kill started the game with a couple of successful stints after J.T. Compher (high sticking) and Nazem Kadri (hooking) were called for penalties in the first 10 minutes.
“It doesn’t help when you’re killing penalties right off the bat,” Bednar said.
The Avalanche failed to produce on both of their power plays, one in the first and another late in the second.
Colorado’s last penalty all but sealed their fate in Game 5, as the team was called for too many men on the ice in the final three minutes. There wasn’t as much debate about that call.
“The puck kind of popped out to center ice, guys were on their way to the bench,” Bednar said. “We left early."
The other calls and their impact on the game remain debatable as the Avalanche shift their focus to Sunday's Game 6.
“I don’t know if we can say it’s unwarranted or not, but we didn’t get the kill on that one,” Devon Toews said of the most impactful penalty decision. “We just didn’t generate enough, didn’t get enough pucks through on their goalie. It’s a key point in the game. But I don’t know if that’s the reason why.”