DENVER - Nathan MacKinnon and Logan O’Connor collaborated to keep Sunday’s game out of overtime and send the Ball Arena crowd home before sundown.
MacKinnon set up O’Connor on a quick 2-on-1 and the latter roofed the puck with 1:11 left in regulation, breaking a tie between the Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks.
“You're not just waiting for overtime but you’re not taking any unnecessary risks, either,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said.
“It’s one of those things where you hate to give up any chances there at the end of the game when it’s a tie hockey game and that little time left, but at the same time, if you can create, if you can get going in the (offensive) zone - then do it.
“Big goal for us and big win.”
Mikko Rantanen scored an empty netter and the Avalanche opened 2022 with a comeback 4-2 victory. Former Denver Pioneer O’Connor sealed the win after a stint in COVID protocol and 16 days without a game.
“He fought the puck a little bit, I think, tonight, but he stuck with it,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Just like our team, he’s a prime example. He just stuck with it and eventually he got a big goal for us.”
Anaheim played Wednesday and Friday while the Avalanche continued to practice. Colorado’s games against the Dallas Stars were postponed due to COVID-related issues.
The Ducks grabbed a 2-0 lead Sunday that took more than two periods to erase.
“Once we got that rust off, we’ve got the fresher set of legs,” O’Connor said.
Devon Toews took care of both ends of the ice. The Avalanche defenseman, who missed the last two games before the pause while in COVID protocol, took a drop-off from Rantanen on the power play. Toews sent a wrist shot past John Gibson (32 saves) to make it 2-1.
Toews also kept Sam Carrick, who scored 1:55 into the game, from his second goal of the first period. Carrick accepted the puck at the blue line and went in with Toews trailing. Toews prevented a shot on net without penalized swipes at Carrick’s midsection or hands.
Toews then supplied a vital clear on the penalty kill. Erik Johnson’s stick broke to the right of Darcy Kuemper (29 saves) and Toews made sure the 5-on-3.5 never got underway.
“He’s always in a good position and he’s got a very good stick. Mobile, tough to get around,” Landeskog said. “But I think the main thing is he thinks the game very well and he’s always in the right spot. He’s not overly physical but tough to play against because he’s just very smart.
“He doesn’t overwork situations. Just a very smart hockey player and helps us at both ends of the rink for sure.”
On either side of the Ducks’ second goal, which came on the power play, O’Connor had a shorthanded bid and Landeskog saw a near miss in the crease.
Each player connected later. Landeskog found success from close range during a third-period power play. He knocked in MacKinnon’s rebound to tie the game at 2.
Landeskog made his return from a lower-body injury. Rookie defenseman Bowen Byram played 18:35 with two shots on goal, a hit and a blocked shot in his first game action in more than a month.
"No major errors on his part and managed the puck pretty well,” Bednar said of Byram. “It was a pretty simple game from what we’ve seen from him, but I think that’s to be expected with the time that he’s missed. I think that will come back to him here quickly, especially getting in some games here.”
