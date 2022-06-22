TAMPA, Fla. — Nazem Kadri‘s game-winner 12:02 into overtime Wednesday at Amalie Arena gave the Avalanche a 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Kadri returned for Wednesday’s Game 4 after having thumb surgery earlier this postseason.

The Avalanche will have a chance to win the Championship in Friday’s Game 5 at Ball Arena.

First period

Kuemper made the first couple of saves on the night, but Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Kuemper's mask was knocked off in the initial shot, but play continued due to the impending scoring opportunity.

The Lightning finished the first period with a 14-4 advantage in shots.

Second period

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman skated past a pair of Avalanche defenders and beat Kuemper with a backhanded shot, giving Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead midway through the second period.

A shot deflected off Nathan MacKinnon's skate and into the goal on an Avalanche power play five minutes into the second period, allowing Colorado to tie the game 1-1. Gabriel Landeskog's shot put the puck on a path toward the goal.

Third period

Nico Sturm followed his own shot, and his second attempt deflected off Andrew Cogliano before beating Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game 2-2 in the first three minutes of the final period.