DENVER — It's been 371 days since Nathan MacKinnon set the tone for the 2021-22 Avalanche season.
"I'm going into my ninth year next year and I haven't won s---," MacKinnon said June 10, 2021 after the Avalanche lost in the second round for the third-straight season. "It felt like last year was our first real chance to win, and this year, I thought we were the best team in the league. But for whatever reason, we just couldn't get it together.
"So, I'm definitely motivated."
Now, a little over a year later, MacKinnon and the Avalanche are playing for the ultimate trophy: The Stanley Cup.
"It's awesome," MacKinnon said Tuesday ahead of playing in the Stanley Cup Final. "I don't think I would trade places with anyone in the world."
And MacKinnon is a big reason why the Avalanche have made it to the Stanley Cup Final, not only because of his talent on the ice, as he's considered one of the best hockey players in the world. But because he's grown as a leader off the ice, taking a new approach this postseason that has his team back in the finals for the first time since 2001.
"I think the evolution of what Nate's done in these playoffs is he hasn't put too much weight on his shoulders to be the top producing guy, that he's willing to do whatever it takes to win," coach Jared Bednar said. "I think probably in years past he put a lot of pressure on himself to make sure he's the difference maker on the offensive side of things. So he understands where the team has gotten to and there's been some real growth in his game. I've loved his playoffs so far.
"I think he's sacrificed a little bit of his game for what's best for the team."
MacKinnon's journey to the Stanley Cup Final has been a long one. The Avalanche drafted first overall in 2013, hoping he would turn into the star they desperately needed.
And it was clear even then that MacKinnon not only had the talent to be a franchise player, but also the mentality.
"He had so much speed, explosive speed. He was really the one game changer that could really entertain fans as well," Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said Tuesday. "And no one wants it more than him. He's so competitive and that's what you're going to get out of him. We're really fortunate we have Nathan on our team."
It took MacKinnon a few years before becoming the player Colorado knew it drafted. In his fifth season, he finally had a breakout year, scoring 39 goals during the 2017-18 season and helped the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. From there, MacKinnon quickly became known as one of the best centers in hockey, being named a five-time All-Star over the past six seasons, only missing in 2021 when he was injured for half the season.
During that stretch, MacKinnon became obsessed with winning. He was known around the league and in his own locker room as a player who wanted nothing more than to win a Stanley Cup, and he was willing to do whatever it took. And that wasn't always what was in the team's best interest.
MacKinnon said he took time for him to realize that he didn't always have to be the hero. Sometimes, it was best for him to play a different role, whether be as a facilitator instead of a primary scorer, or playing a more defensive role as he did against the Oilers in this year's Western Conference Final.
"It's been team-first, win-first with Nate for awhile," said J.T. Compher, who has played alongside MacKinnon the past six seasons. "I think this last series he did what it took to win the series as a team and took on that assignment with (Conor McDavid). He did what it took, whether that was playing a little more defense or more offense. He was willing to do whatever it took to get us to the finals."
While MacKinnon has certainly accepted a new role and adjusted his leadership approach in recent years, he hasn't lost his intensity. He still wants to be the best and hopes to one day be in the same category as Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Sakic.
But he hopes to obtain that success in a new way.
"That’s it, just team success. Obviously, I see those guys and how they are as people and players. There’s a reason why they’ve won," MacKinnon said. "I’m just focused on the guys in the room on this team. It’s a special group in there and you don’t get to the final by having selfish guys or guys going in different directions and not quality people.
"The only focus — four more."
Four more wins and MacKinnon will have finally won something he's been playing for his entire career. And while some say he needs those four wins to cement his legacy among the greatest who have played the sport, MacKinnon isn't worried about that.
He's focused on continuing to be the the leader he's become.
"Legacy for who? For you guys? I don't know," MacKinnon said. "I'm just having fun day-by-day and doing what's best for my team in the locker room."