Overtime

Proud in the crowd

Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and seven points through two 2020-21 playoff games. His parents were shown cheering him on in the stands Wednesday as he became the first Avalanche player to score a postseason hat trick since 1997, according to the team.

“I’m so glad they got to get up here and see the playoffs,” MacKinnon said. “I guess they keep showing them on TV, so I’m sure they don’t really love that. But I know they’re really happy for me and for the whole team.”

COVID concerns

The game started on time, with each team sending out the same players that appeared in Game 1. The hours before puck drop were far from routine for the Blues.

NHL Public Relations tweeted a statement at 3:16 p.m. saying the league was aware of test results involving players from St. Louis and the Vegas Golden Knights “that had indicated positive results for the COVID-19 virus. Because those reported results emanated from the same laboratory, and due to other peculiarities and similarities as among the test results themselves, an investigation was initiated into the possibility that the initial test results reported may have been in error.”

Further testing returned “uniformly negative results.” All players were declared eligible to play in their next game.

“We're prepared for whatever lineup they throw at us,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said as the situation unfolded. “Doesn’t change anything on our end, who’s playing, who’s not.”

Quick Donskoi

Joonas Donskoi recorded the second-fastest hat trick in franchise history in a span of 3:27 on March 31. He added another second-fastest achievement Wednesday.

NHL Public Relations announced his goal 35 seconds into the game was the second-fastest to start a playoff game in franchise history, six seconds shy of Wilf Paiement’s in 1982.

Turning point

Brandon Saad’s empty netter put the Avalanche ahead 5-3 at 17:51, easing the tension in a busy final five minutes.

On the horizon

The Avalanche will attempt to go up 3-0 in the series Friday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.