Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his third goal of the night with right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), left, and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The hats begin to fly as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his third goal of the game during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) tips the puck past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) for his second goal on the night on a power play during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) battles St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) for the puck during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) tries to score against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) watches the replay after St. Louis Blues scored during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his third goal of the night with right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), left, and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
The hats begin to fly as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his third goal of the game during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock, The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) tips the puck past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) for his second goal on the night on a power play during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) battles St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) for the puck during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) tries to score against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) watches the replay after St. Louis Blues scored during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
DENVER — In stepped Nathan MacKinnon. Scorer of goals and motivational speaker on an as-needed basis.
“Nate got the guys together on the bench, had a little chat,” Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of a time when a Game 2 win over the St. Louis Blues wasn’t so certain anymore.
“So did (Gabriel Landeskog). Off we went to answer the bell and get a couple big goals.”
The Avalanche built a lead and watched it dwindle on Wednesday night at Ball Arena, but empty-net goals from Brandon Saad and MacKinnon – MacKinnon's completed a hat trick – allowed the team to make off with a 6-3 victory and a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series with the Blues.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a power goal to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-0 lead during the first period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche surround right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) after he scored in the first minute of the game to put Colorado ahead 1-0 during the first period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) chases St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) behind the Blues goal during the first period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) crashes into Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) passes to Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates behind the Blues goal as St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) defends during the first period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) tips the puck past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) for his second goal on the night on a power play during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) battles St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) for the puck during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) tries to score against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) watches the replay after St. Louis Blues scored during the second period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) knocks St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) to the ice while fighting for position in front of the St. Louis Blues goal during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) clears the puck out of the corner as St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) defends during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The hats begin to fly as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his third goal of the game during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his third goal of the night with right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), left, and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Hats fill the ice after Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scored his third goal of the night for a hat trick during the third period of game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Game 3 is Friday night in St. Louis. Colorado forwards Nazem Kadri and Tyson Jost could face supplemental discipline from the league stemming from a match penalty for an illegal check to the head and an elbow that wasn’t called, respectively.
Joonas Donskoi’s second goal of the night gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead, but the Blues came close to tying the game. Kadri got his team in trouble when he laid out Justin Faulk with an open-ice hit in the third period and drew a major penalty. Brayden Schenn scored during the five-minute power play to put his team within a goal, 3-2.
MacKinnon’s own second of the evening appeared to put the game away for good. The Blues’ Mike Hoffman scored 15 seconds later to make it 4-3.
“I was confident we were able to defend the lead at the end, and that’s what we were able to do,” Donskoi said. “Obviously not our best hockey, especially in the second half of the game. We have to get better.”
Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves.
Ryan Graves fired on net and Donskoi redirected it in 35 seconds into the game.
On the Avalanche’s first power play of the night, MacKinnon drifted in, almost twirling the puck on his stick as he looked for a shooting lane. He beat goalie Jordan Binnington (29 saves) low through a mess of limbs, including a screen from Landeskog.
“Landy and Mikko (Rantanen) are beasts down low,” MacKinnon said. “Honestly without those guys battling and mucking up in front when I’m up high, those pucks don’t go in. Everyone’s helping out for sure.”
Donskoi was guiding traffic in front of Binnington on another power play when a MacKinnon shot went off him and in to make it 3-0.
The Blues’ Sammy Blais got one back before the end of the second period. Patrik Nemeth sent the puck off the opposite-side boards and St. Louis got to it first. Blais picked up a rebound of the initial shot and put it behind Grubauer.