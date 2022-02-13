The Colorado Avalanche pulled ahead early and never let the Stars make it a game on Sunday afternoon in Dallas. Nathan MacKinnon quickly made an impact in his return to the lineup, Nazem Kadri reached a new career high in points and goaltender Darcy Kuemper recorded a 23-save shutout in a 4-0 win.
MacKinnon played for the first time since Jan. 26 but, thanks to the All-Star break, missed just four of Colorado’s games.
“I feel great. Better than I thought I would,” MacKinnon said.
He earned the primary assist on Gabriel Landeskog’s first goal. MacKinnon lobbed a shot at Dallas goaltender Braden Holtby (26 saves) and both of his line mates were in position to tip it. Landeskog got his stick shaft on the puck and sent it bouncing over Holtby’s leg. Landeskog later scored the empty netter.
“That line was dangerous. Good O-zone possession time,” coach Jared Bednar said.
MacKinnon confirmed he had surgery a few days after his stick was forced back into his face, a result of contact with the Boston Bruins’ Taylor Hall as he was trying to exit the Avalanche zone. MacKinnon didn’t realize that was what happened until he watched the replay.
“Just a really unlucky play,” MacKinnon said. “That happens all the time, that motion – you chip it, you put your stick up and put it back down.”
He said he was tired for a few days, then had successful treatment on his neck, which was “pretty sore, from the torque.”
As he worked his way back, MacKinnon was able to watch the Avalanche’s 3-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning live on Thursday.
“We're so much fun to watch. I understand why we sell out every night now at home,” MacKinnon said.
“It's really fun to be a part of this team and watch this team.”
Cale Makar set the first goal in motion but fully orchestrated the second. At the end of a long shift, the defenseman grabbed a clearing attempt and took it up the boards. With three Stars players closing in, he sent the puck through the trio of skaters to Kadri, who was at the side of the net for a redirection.
Kadri passed his previous career-high point total of 61, set in 2016-2017 with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He appeared in all 82 games that year but has now set a new mark in just 43.
“I just feel like I’m in a zone right now. The best way to continue that is just to stay focused and not get too far ahead of yourself,” Kadri said.
“I’ve got great things to say about this team and the players I’m playing with. It’s been a fun year so far.”
The Avalanche had burned the Stars twice in the first nine minutes but the score didn’t change again until 6:10 remained in regulation, when Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s long shot made it through.
The Stars outshot the Avalanche 14-7 in the second period but got nothing past Kuemper, who secured his second shutout of the season. Then came the third, which Bednar called the “best defensive period we’ve played all year.”