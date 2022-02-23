Avalanche Stars Hockey

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) missed Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He's dealing with a minor issue that isn't getting better, so we're going to hold him out tonight," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said according to NHL.com. "The idea is for him to be ready for Friday."

Friday’s game is at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

MacKinnon was only recently reinserted into the lineup. He missed four Avalanche games and the NHL All-Star Game with a facial injury and concussion. He’s appeared in five games since returning Feb. 13 and had a point in each (3 goals, 2 assists). He scored the only goal Monday in Boston.

In addition, multiple outlets reported that Bednar confirmed defenseman Bowen Byram has resumed skating in Denver. Byram has been on “personal leave” since Jan. 11 due to lingering issues involving past head injuries.

“It'll be on his timetable. Whenever he feels he’s ready, he'll let us know,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said Feb. 10.

