DENVER - There was a potential first-round playoff preview Thursday night at Ball Arena as the Nashville Predators got past the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout, 5-4.
The Avalanche won’t repeat as Presidents’ Trophy winners. When Colorado fell, the Florida Panthers clinched the regular-season award.
Each team has a top contender for the Norris Trophy, awarded "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." Both scored Thursday. Cale Makar gave the Avalanche an early lead and Roman Josi got the Predators within a goal late in the second period.
Four seconds into a power play and 2:01 into the game, Makar turned Nazem Kadri’s faceoff win into a 1-0 lead. It was Makar’s 28th goal of the season and 86th point. Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen tipped in a shot from Josh Manson to double the lead 4:45 later.
“We felt like we had momentum for a lot of the game. We were doing the right things. Just a couple unfortunate bounces,” Makar said. “Going into playoffs here, we’re going to have to deal with that.”
The Predators’ Matt Duchene scored to make it four straight goals-against from former Avalanche players. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly supplied the St. Louis Blues’ goals in Colorado’s most recent game Tuesday.
Logan O’Connor looked amused after making it 3-1 Avalanche on a magic trick. Nashville goaltender David Rittich and all five of his teammates on the ice were looking skyward, tracking a puck they must have thought went out of play. But O’Connor kept his own rebound in his sights and soon it was back on his stick blade. He scored past Rittich, who was upright and facing the other direction.
“Everyone’s looking around,” O’Connor said. “Fortuitous bounce, for sure, but it was nice to get a greasy one there.”
Logan O'Connor scored a goal so nice, the whole rink thought he missed the net. #GoAvsGo | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/M43dyVgLq0— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2022
Josi’s 23rd goal of the season and 95th point - following an assist earlier in the game – survived a review and made the score 4-3. Mattias Ekholm tied the game on a slap shot off a faceoff.
There were a few good looks as overtime wound down. The first to skate up in the shootout, Duchene, was the only one who found the back of the net.
Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves. Rittich had 42 for Nashville.
An audition, a steady role and another crack at the Stanley Cup for Avalanche veteran defenseman Jack Johnson
“I would say the difference in the hockey game is Kuemps had an off night,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.
“It can happen. I’d rather it happen now than in the playoffs.”
Colorado’s regular-season finale is Friday at the Minnesota Wild. A few regulars will get an extra day of rest with the postseason days away. The Avalanche recalled defenseman Jacob MacDonald and goaltender Justus Annunen from the Colorado Eagles (AHL) after the game.
“There will be a handful of guys (who stay home),” Bednar said.