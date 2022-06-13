The numbers are trending in the right direction, not that the production is of much concern for Mikko Rantanen.
The Avalanche right winger scored just one goal — an empty-netter with two seconds left in Game 4 of the St. Louis series — in the first 10 games of this postseason run. He stepped up in the conference finals, scoring in all four games and adding a pair of assists, as the Avalanche swept Edmonton to return to the Stanley Cup Finals.
“A little slow start, couldn’t score,” Rantanen said Monday, two days before the Avalanche host Tampa Bay in the first game of the championship series. “But in the playoffs … (I) just try to do everything I can to help the team win. If you don’t score, you can do other things. It’s not the only thing you can do to help win.”
Keeping the scoring streak going will be no easy task against Tampa Bay. The Lightning allowed the sixth-fewest goals in the NHL this season, and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has continued his strong play into the postseason. He held the Panthers to under a goal per game in the second round and prevented the Rangers from scoring multiple goals in Tampa Bay’s last three games of the conference finals. On top of that, the Lightning have a forward in Anthony Cirelli, who does his fair share of the defensive work.
“He’s great. He plays on the right side of the puck all the time. A very good player,” Rantanen said.
“Maybe not the flashiest guy, but (he) makes the right play, always. We just have to try to play (to) our strengths.”
And even if the goals don’t come with the recent regularity, Rantanen knows he can contribute in other ways.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to do, and that’s the mindset I have even going into the Finals,” he said. “Just play responsible and it’s going to come.”
Burakovsky feeling back to himself
Sacrificing his body to block a shot cost Andre Burakovsky a couple of games in the conference finals, but he’s feeling more like himself ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Burakovsky left the ice immediately after absorbing Evan Bouchard’s slap shot early in the third period of Game 1. He missed games two and three before returning to the rotation for Game 4, though he wasn’t at 100%. He feels like he’s back to full speed as of a couple of days ago with another day to prepare for the opening game against Tampa Bay.
“I felt pretty good on the ice today, moving good. I’ve been doing a lot of treatment,” he said.
“It feels better, for sure.”
Foote, Bernie surprise hospital staffers
Employees at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital started their week with some Stanley Cup fun.
Former Avalanche captain Adam Foote joined the team's mascot, Bernie, at the hospital where the duo took pictures and signed autographs for nurses, according to a release.
Foote was a member of Colorado's championship squads in 1996 and 2001.