DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a slow start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, not scoring a goal until the Avalanche's eighth game of the postseason.
But as Colorado sits just two wins away from making the finals, the 25-year-old star forward appears to be hitting his stride at the right time.
"It was only a matter of time," Nazem Kadri said. "Mikko's too good to not get on the score sheet. He's got a great shot. He's a big body. His hockey IQ is off the charts. So it was only a matter of time for him. And the way that he can distribute too, he doesn't just have to score, he can facilitate and make other players better around him. He's catching fire at the right time."
The lack of goals doesn't tell the full story with Rantanen. He has contributed in other ways, with 15 points in the Avalanche's 12 playoff games. That's third-most on the roster, behind only Cale Makar (17) and Nathan MacKinnon (16).
Rantanen appears to have found his groove scoring too, having scored a goal in each of Colorado's wins over the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. And in the Avalanche's Game 2 win Thursday night, he had one assist and one goal.
"I thought he was really good again tonight," coach Jared Bednar said. "I feel like Mikko's played pretty good all the way along, but he hasn't been a huge difference-maker in certain games. Just recently here, at the end of the St. Louis series and the beginning of this one, he's been really good."
Rantanen has four points this series and looks as though he could be that difference-maker for the Avs as they chase the Stanley Cup.
"I always try to help the team win and I play a lot, so that's one way to help the team win is scoring goals," Rantanen said. "I've been having some chances in the previous rounds, too, that on a good day probably goes in. It's just about sticking with it and keep going at the net and shoot the puck. It's pretty simple, actually."