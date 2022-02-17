Two lengthy Colorado Avalanche point streaks came to an end Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. Darcy Kuemper’s is still trucking after a 2-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
The first-year Avalanche goaltender now has the franchise record for consecutive decisions with at least a standings point (17).
“He looks settled in the net. He's probably used to our system now, it’s been over half a season. So he knows kind of how we play defense,” teammate Mikko Rantanen said.
“He's playing really well and I’m really happy for him. It’s good to have him back there.”
Kuemper, who didn't play in that loss to Dallas, has an active shutout streak of 144:06. He hasn't had many off nights since the start of December and his numbers are climbing. The goals-against average of 2.38 was tied for eighth in the NHL (minimum 10 games played) Thursday afternoon. His .291 save percentage is in a four-way tie for ninth.
Kuemper stopped 29 shots in Vegas and, as goaltenders do, credited the team.
“Guys did a great job of boxing out, let me see it,” he said. “When they allow me to see it, makes my job a lot easier.”
Coach Jared Bednar split the kudos.
“I don’t think we gave up a lot in the second half of the game, but I do think that he made some difficult saves look relatively easy tonight,” Bednar said.
Two tests
Colorado was the team more likely to be gassed as Wednesday night wore on, having played at home the night before. Instead the Avalanche scored two third-period goals, held off a Vegas push and improved to 5-0-1 in the latter game of back-to-backs. Colorado is one of two NHL teams that hasn’t absorbed a regulation loss in that situation.
"Measuring stick” was used to describe games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Golden Knights in the past week. Each opponent sits just outside the respective division lead. Colorado won both matchups.
Rantanen said Wednesday’s game at T-Mobile Arena – where the Avalanche’s 2021 postseason ended in Game 6 of the second round – had a playoff atmosphere.
“I think we learned from our series last year in the playoffs how they play. They're a dangerous team and they can have you in your own zone for a long time,” he said.
“(Can’t) give them the cycle game, because they’re really good at it.”