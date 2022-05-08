NASHVILLE — Logan O'Connor appeared to be a shoo-in as apart of the Colorado Avalanche's playoff lineup this May.
The Avalanche forward played in 81 of the team's 82 regular-season games in 2021-22, and had played well in those performances. But O'Connor was a healthy scratch for Game 1, with coach Jared Bednar choosing the veterans Andrew Cogliano, Nico Sturm and Darren Helm on the fourth line instead for matchup purposes.
O'Connor, though, got his chance in games 2 and 3, after Cogliano suffered an upper-body injury in Game 1. And so far, he hasn't disappointed, being on the ice during the Avalanche's Game 2 overtime victory and playing a key role in their dominant Game 3 win, especially on defense.
"I thought he was great last night," Bednar said Sunday. "Really good on the penalty kill again and tenacious on pucks. He's back-skating and a relentless forechecker for us and really good on the defensive side, too."
For O'Connor, not playing in Game 1 was tough to swallow. But he understands how deep his team is, which leads to some tough decisions for Bednar.
"Definitely disappointing. We have a pretty deep lineup right now. That's pretty obvious. So I knew it was a possibility at the second half, end of the year there, with guys rotating in and out type thing," O'Connor said Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. "But I think everyone is willing — the winning type culture we want to create here, there are sacrifices that have to be made and healthy guys being out of the lineup. I think everyone is buying into that team-first mentality. Obviously, you want to be in every game, but who knows what will happen down the stretch here with guys coming back and in out of the lineup."
In two games played this postseason, O'Connor has spent 20 minutes, 42 seconds on the ice and is a plus-two. With Cogliano still day-to-day and Bednar liking O'Connor's play, he will likely continue to see more ice time and become an integral part of the Avalanche's Stanley Cup playoffs run.
"I'm just trying to take it day-by-day and keep good details in practice with a smile on your face," O'Connor said. "You always want to be a good teammate and help guys out. "
Kuemper a 'possibility' for Game 4
Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper escaped a possible serious injury Saturday, when he took a stick to his eye in the first period. According to Bednar, Kuemper is doing well and could play Monday night.
"His eye is luckily fine after further evaluation last night," Bednar said. "He's got some swelling. I guess he's a possibility tomorrow if the swelling goes down. ... Luckily he's doing good and he doesn't have any complications other than the swelling."
If Kuemper can't play, Pavel Francouz will likely be the starter for Colorado with Hunter Miska as the backup. The Avalanche also recalled Colorado Eagles goalie Justus Annunen as an emergency backup.