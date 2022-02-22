Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon won’t face a fine or suspension after an apparent slash at the legs of an official Monday in Boston, according to a statement credited to NHL Hockey Operations.
"The safety of our on-ice officials is, and has always been, of paramount importance to us," the statement read. "In this regard, we have always exercised a zero-tolerance (sic) policy when it comes to any form of abuse of our officials.
"Last night, one of our officials was struck by a player with his stick immediately after a faceoff (sic). We immediately investigated the incident and, having conferred with the on-ice officiating crew and the NHL Officials' Association, it has been determined the player's intention was not to strike the official, but, rather, to initiate contact with the opposing player. Given this conclusion, it has been determined that no further discipline is necessary."
Whether MacKinnon’s stick even made contact with Michel Cormier is up for debate. As the replay of MacKinnon’s faceoff loss circulated widely on Twitter, several slowed-down clips appeared to show the stick glancing off the ice just in front of the linesman’s feet.
Regardless, MacKinnon is set to play in Colorado’s four-game road trip finale Wednesday at the Detroit Red Wings.
On the left is Antoine Vermette's slash that got him a 10-game suspension.On the right is Nathan MacKinnon from last night. @TSNJR @TSNSimmer pic.twitter.com/GjvyTJRE3m— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 22, 2022
Matteau reassigned
Left winger Stefan Matteau was returned on loan from the Avalanche to the Colorado Eagles, per the AHL transaction wire, on Sunday. Matteau appeared in just 3:39 of the Avalanche’s second game of the regular season against the St. Louis Blues before being placed on long-term injured reserve.
Defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the only player still on LTIR, according to CapFriendly.