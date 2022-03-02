DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche are playing with fire again. Singed, but rarely burned.
Games haven’t gotten away from Colorado often this season and especially in 2022, no matter the circumstances. The NHL’s top team picked up its league-best 18th comeback win of the season Tuesday against the New York Islanders.
“I’m not keeping track,” coach Jared Bednar said after the game. “It’s good to know, though.”
The Avalanche are 6-9-2 when trailing after two periods, with the "6" tied for second-most in the league. Colorado was down 2-1 in the third period Saturday in Vegas and 3-2 in the third period three nights later against the Islanders.
Host Colorado came into the second period down 3-0 Friday against Winnipeg. That's three straight games, all regulation wins, with deficits erased.
“I think it’s definitely fun,” Andre Burakovsky, who made it 4-3 against the Islanders, said. “I mean, it shows a lot of character on our team that we’re capable of coming back in games.”
Ryan Murray’s desperation play saved a goal and aided, if not prompted, the latest comeback. Murray tried to body New York's Anders Lee away from the puck. Lee’s poke toward the goal line turned into a saving sweep, sending the puck into Darcy Kuemper’s glove.
“I just tried to lean on him and tried to box him out,” Murray said. “I think he swung at it and missed it the first time and then we were both going down. Momentum brought it back out.
“I don’t know. It was kind of a mad scramble.”
Down on the ice, Murray thought it came too late and the goal was good. Kuemper saw the official signal a goal but wasn’t so sure.
“We caught a break that it was disallowed,” Kuemper said.
No goal and no penalty. Fifty-nine seconds later, Burakovsky scored at the other end.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of having really solid third periods,” Murray said. “We've managed to put the puck in the net late if we’ve needed to."
House swap
There are plenty of warnings and tips out there for those looking to rent a home sight unseen. They’re probably safe to ignore if landlord and tenant are NHL players.
On Wednesday the Avalanche flew to Arizona, where Kuemper played parts of four seasons and still has a home. Kuemper said veteran winger Loui Eriksson is living there now. Eriksson was traded to the Coyotes in July, less than a week before Kuemper was traded away to Colorado.
“They reached out before the year and asked if we were willing to rent out our place,” Kuemper said. “Worked out great for both of us.”
Kuemper added he’s never met Eriksson in person.