Facts and figures from the 2021-22 season:
Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Set career highs in goals (11) assists (12) and points (23). He played seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers before joining Colorado.
Andre Burakovsky
Set career highs in goals (22) assists (39) and points (61).
J.T. Compher
Set a career high in goals with 18.
Nazem Kadri
Set career highs in assists (59) and points (87).
Darcy Kuemper
Set a career high in wins (37). That total is the fifth most in club history.
Artturi Lehkonen
Set a career high in points (38), though most of that happened with the Montreal Canadiens.
Cale Makar
Set career highs in goals (28) assists (58) and points (86). He set single-season franchise records in goals and points for a defenseman. He scored three overtime winners. Makar (180 points in 178 games) is one of four blueliners in history with a minimum of 100 games played to average a point per game in his career, joining Bobby Orr (1.39), Harry Cameron (1.10) and Paul Coffey (1.09).
Valeri Nichushkin
Set career highs in goals (25), assists (27) and points (52).
Mikko Rantanen
Set career highs in goals (36) and points (92). That’s the third-highest point total by a right wing in franchise history. Rantanen is the league’s fifth Finnish-born player to reach 90 points.
Nico Sturm
Set career highs in assists (11) and points (20) through much of that happened with the Minnesota Wild.
Devon Toews
Set career highs in goals (13), assists (44) and points (57). His plus-52 rating was fourth in the NHL.
Jared Bednar
Became the winningest coach in Avalanche history with his 194th victory on Nov. 24, passing Bob Hartley (193).
Other milestones
The Avalanche went 32-5-4 at Ball Arena, setting a franchise record for home wins.
Colorado went on an 18-game home winning streak from Nov. 11–Jan. 30, the fifth longest run in NHL history.
Eight Avalanche players hit 50 points this season, matching the 1982-83 Nordiques for the most 50-point producers in franchise history.
Colorado scored seven or more goals nine times, the most seven-goal games by an NHL team since 1995-96.