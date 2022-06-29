DENVER — The Avalanche's motto heading into the 2021-22 season was "Find A Way."
The three-worded phrase could be found in and around their locker room, plastered on the arena walls and shared on the team's social media accounts throughout the season. It served as a reminder to stay resilient and focused on the ultimate goal — winning the Stanley Cup.
And the Avalanche, which faced their fair share of adversity in the playoffs, found a way to accomplish that goal, thanks to a mindset that really started years ago.
"I look back on it now and thrilled with the way this season went," coach Jared Bednar said. "I think the maturity and the growth of our players over the last couple of years, sort of feeling that heartbreak, really made a difference for us this year in our resiliency and our focus. I always used to laugh when people said you need to lose before you win but I do think in this case, for our team, it was important lessons learned and helped our team maturity get to the point where we could win the Cup."
After a regular season that saw the Avalanche finish with the second-best record in the NHL behind only the Florida Panthers, the expectations for Colorado were high. And, as expected, the Avalanche cruised through the first round, sweeping the Nashville Predators. But Colorado also had a few speedbumps in that first round, needing an overtime game-winning goal from Cale Makar in Game 2 and losing goalie Darcy Kuemper in Game 3 after taking a stick to the eye.
Bednar said after the playoffs that Kuemper had to go to an optometrist two or three times a day to re-train his eye. Luckily for the Avalanche, backup goalie Pavel Francouz, who replaced the injured Kuemper several times throughout the playoffs, was stellar, going 6-0 in games played.
And for Kuemper, who was traded to Colorado last offseason, the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run was an emotional one, as many outside the team wanted him benched. But when it mattered most, Kuemper delivered.
"You just shut out the noise and my teammates have my back," Kuemper said. "What a ride. It's incredible. It's the hardest thing I've ever done."
The second round — which has been the Avalanche's Achilles heel the past three seasons — against the St. Louis Blues was arguably Colorado's toughest test other than the final. The Avalanche were run out of their own arena in Game 2, losing 4-1, and lost defenseman Samuel Girard for the remainder of the postseason to an injured sternum. And, like the previous season, Nazem Kadri became the center of attention, after he incidentally injured Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3, which the Avalanche won.
But Kadri, after receiving death threats and racist messages, responded with arguably the greatest performance of his career, scoring a hat trick in Game 4 to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. Kadri was remarkable in the playoffs for the Avalanche, scoring seven goals and totaling 15 points.
"I've had supporters in my corner who never wavered," Kadri said after winning the Cup. "And for everyone who said I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass."
The Avalanche eventually closed the series out on a last-second goal from Darren Helm in Game 6, after losing at home in Game 5, in which Nathan MacKinnon scored a hat trick.
And with that, the Avalanche got over the second-round hump that had hindered them in previous years. They made quick work of their Western Conference Final opponent, the Edmonton Oilers, sweeping them to reach the Stanley Cup Final. And while everyone was focused on the star power of the series — MacKinnon and Connor McDavid — it was the unsung heroes that won that series, with J.T. Compher scoring two goals in Game 3 and Artturi Lehkonen scoring the game-winner in Game 4.
But again, the Avalanche would lose a couple of their top players, with Kadri breaking his thumb in two places in Game 3 and Andrew Cogliano also breaking his thumb in Game 4. Both would have surgery days later and incredibly return and play in the Stanley Cup Final.
"Those players impressed me, what they were doing in early, in the training room and getting on the ice and working out back to the training room," Bednar said. "That was a 24-hour job for Naz to get back, for Cogliano to get back, just highly dedicated individuals trying to get back in they can help us for one game, one period, whatever it is."
Facing the back-to-back champions in the final, the Avalanche showed no fear in the final, winning Game 1 in overtime and winning Game 2 in dominant fashion, 7-0. The series went back and forth over the next four games, with the Lightning winning Game 3, Kadri returning and scoring the game-winner in Game 4, the Lightning stealing Game 5 in Denver and the Avalanche closing it out on the road — as they did in every series — to win the Cup.
The Stanley Cup Final was the ultimate test for the Avalanche, with guys like Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky playing through serious injuries — Nichushkin with a broken toe, Burakovsky with a broken ankle and wrist. And they had to respond to a disappointing loss at home in Game 5, when it was clear the momentum had shifted back to Tampa.
But, despite the multitude of injuries, off-the-ice distractions and the frustrating losses, the Avalanche again found a way. From Kuemper's injury in Nashville to Kadri's perseverance in St. Louis to the unlikely heroes in Edmonton to a gutsy performance in Tampa, the Avalanche stayed poised and resilient on their way to their first Stanley Cup in 21 years.
"It's really tough," said Cogliano, a 16-year veteran. "It's physically obviously enduring. You have to really play through a lot. A lot of guys on our team and their team were in the same boat. But mentally it's a grind, to be honest. It's just a grind. It's one game at a time, and you can just feel the emotion from each team. And really the longer you stick with it, that's the team that ends up winning. I'm really proud that that was us."