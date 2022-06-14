DENVER • Gabriel Landeskog's leadership mentality is simple.

"To me, it's always just be who you are and be yourself," the Avalanche team captain said. "Be yourself and good things will follow."

For the past 10 years, Landeskog has done exactly that and, finally, good things have followed for him and the Avalanche. The 29-year-old is going to play for the Stanley Cup, after a hockey journey full of ups and downs.

"You got to trip on the finish line a few times sometimes before you cross it, and I think for us that's been true so far," Landeskog said. "Job's not done."

In many ways, Landeskog was the original steppingstone of the Avalanche's current winning foundation, which has taken over a decade to build. He was drafted second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft and has been the team's captain since 2012, making him the second-longest tenured captain in team history behind only Joe Sakic (1992-2009). And after signing an eight-year, $56 million contract last offseason, he's probably going to be in Denver the rest of his career.

That's a good thing for the Avalanche, as Landeskog is described by his teammates as the "heartbeat" of the team and organization.

"Landy’s obviously our driving force," Cale Makar said. "He’s an incredible player, incredible person and such a good leader for us. He does everything right, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice. I feel like he knows when to get the boys going. Then, at the same time, he knows when to calm everybody down and make sure that the moment is not bigger than the team.

"He’s the best captain I’ve ever played for and obviously a great person, as well."

It hasn't always been easy for Landeskog. He's experienced some of the lowest of lows with the Avalanche.

Landeskog experienced multiple losing seasons, including the second-worst season in franchise history in 2016-17, going 22-56. And he's experienced tough defeats, losing three straight years in the second round before reaching the Stanley Cup Final this postseason.

"I'd probably be lying if I told you that I thought we'd be here one day during the '16-'17 season," Landeskog said. "That was hard especially, and that was as close to rock bottom as you can come when it comes to playing in the NHL, but at the same time showed our resiliency there, and obviously (GM) Joe (Sakic) and (assistant GM Chris MacFarland) have done a great job of building our team to what it is today. "

And while Landeskog will take little credit for the Avalanche's turnaround, he's arguably been the most integral part, as he's never lost faith in the organization's direction.

"He's a real even-keel guy, very in tune with what we want to accomplish as a team," coach Jared Bednar said. "I think he soaks it all in like a sponge and understands what our game plan is, understands all the personalities, and their tendencies in our locker room. So I think he's in a position to help guys out and comfort them when they need it, give them a kick in the ass when they need it, and give them a pat on the back when they need it.

"I just find that he understands all of the guys in the locker room and he's such a good leader because he's not just worried about his own game. He's got it straight in his head what he has to do, and then he'll help everyone else around him."

Over the past 10 years, Landeskog has stayed patient, knowing this moment would come. And he knew this was possibly the year he and the Avalanche would finally break through, as he deliberately had surgery on his knee in March just so he could return for a playoff run.

That's the kind of dedication Landeskog has shown throughout his career, and that type of leadership has rubbed off on his teammates. Above all, it's the leadership that has the Avalanche back in the Stanley Cup Final.

"I think for me, when talking about playoff experience, it's the same for leadership. It comes with experience, as well, and you just get more comfortable in that role," Landeskog said. "There's 24 different personalities and trying to relate to different people on different topics and things like that, being a good teammate, lead by example.

"I can go down the list of all the things you've heard in the past. But being yourself and if you start faking things and trying to pretend to be something you’re not, people will see right through that."

Landeskog's career playoff statistics

Goals: 31

Points: 81

Landeskog's 2022 playoff statistics

Goals: 8

Points: 17