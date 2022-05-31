Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)