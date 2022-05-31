Pavel Francouz

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER – If a couple of shifts weren’t enough for Pavel Francouz to get ready, Connor McDavid’s shot seemed to do the trick.

Colorado’s backup goaltender was called upon in the middle of the second period after Darcy Kuemper exited with an upper-body injury. Francouz said a trainer told him to get ready for action just a couple of minutes before he took the ice.

“I had a little bit of time to kind of stretch and put my thoughts together,” Francouz said.

Kuemper saved 13 of the 16 shots he faced before exiting, and the Avalanche led 7-3 at that juncture. Connor McDavid’s one-timer changed the score a couple of minutes into Francouz’s appearance and served as a sort of wake-up call.

“I was warm very quickly,” Francouz said. “That wasn’t an issue.”

The Oilers had chances to get even closer on a power play in the final minutes of the second, but Francouz earned chants of “Frankie! Frankie! Frankie!” after coming up with a couple of big saves, including one that forced him into the splits.

“Great demeanor, right?” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of his backup. “Calm, cool, collected guy, great teammate. Guys love to play in front of him.”

The Oilers beat Francouz twice more in the third period, but he saved 18 of the 21 shots sent his way, which was enough to get the win in the series opener.

PHOTOS: Western Conference Finals Game 1

“He was great. That’s hard. I mean, playing two of the best players in the world, (and they’re) peppering you as soon as you come in. It was really impressive by Frankie,” Nathan MacKinnon said after scoring one of Colorado’s eight goals. “He works his tail off every day, so it wasn’t surprising. We trust him as well. Hopefully, Kuemps is OK, and we get him back, but it is what it is.”

Edmonton also changed goalies but not because of injury. The Oilers pulled Mike Smith after Colorado’s sixth goal, and it looked to be the right decision. Mikko Koskinen came in and saved 20 of the 21 shots he faced in 32-plus minutes.

Francouz entered the conference finals with some playoff experience this season. After Kuemper took a stick to the face, Francouz was called upon in the first round for most of Game 3 and all of Game 4, as the Avalanche swept Nashville. The 31-year-old said he prepares the same way whether he’s the starter or the backup, and Bednar echoed as much.

“He’s been staying ready, putting in the work,” Colorado’s coach said.

“He’s in-tune in all the meetings and asking the right questions. So I have a lot of faith in him, so does our team.”

It was too early for Bednar to determine whether Kuemper will be ready for Game 2, which is set for Thursday in Denver.

“We’ll see,” Bednar said.

