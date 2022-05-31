Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
DENVER – If a couple of shifts weren’t enough for Pavel Francouz to get ready, Connor McDavid’s shot seemed to do the trick.
Colorado’s backup goaltender was called upon in the middle of the second period after Darcy Kuemper exited with an upper-body injury. Francouz said a trainer told him to get ready for action just a couple of minutes before he took the ice.
“I had a little bit of time to kind of stretch and put my thoughts together,” Francouz said.
Kuemper saved 13 of the 16 shots he faced before exiting, and the Avalanche led 7-3 at that juncture. Connor McDavid’s one-timer changed the score a couple of minutes into Francouz’s appearance and served as a sort of wake-up call.
“I was warm very quickly,” Francouz said. “That wasn’t an issue.”
The Oilers had chances to get even closer on a power play in the final minutes of the second, but Francouz earned chants of “Frankie! Frankie! Frankie!” after coming up with a couple of big saves, including one that forced him into the splits.
“Great demeanor, right?” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of his backup. “Calm, cool, collected guy, great teammate. Guys love to play in front of him.”
The Oilers beat Francouz twice more in the third period, but he saved 18 of the 21 shots sent his way, which was enough to get the win in the series opener.
Avalanche fans cheer as the Colorado Avalanche team skates onto the ice for the start of f Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) battles Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) skates past Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) skate after a loose puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) takes a shot on goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) looks to pass as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) battles Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) chase skate after the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) talk before a face off during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) while Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) skates toward the Edmonton Oilers goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) talks an official during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) falls to the ice as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) takes the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates down the ice against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates with left wing Warren Foegele (37) after scoring against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) to the ice in front of the Colorado Avalanche goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) loses his mask at Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) checks Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) into the goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on a shot by Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“He was great. That’s hard. I mean, playing two of the best players in the world, (and they’re) peppering you as soon as you come in. It was really impressive by Frankie,” Nathan MacKinnon said after scoring one of Colorado’s eight goals. “He works his tail off every day, so it wasn’t surprising. We trust him as well. Hopefully, Kuemps is OK, and we get him back, but it is what it is.”
Edmonton also changed goalies but not because of injury. The Oilers pulled Mike Smith after Colorado’s sixth goal, and it looked to be the right decision. Mikko Koskinen came in and saved 20 of the 21 shots he faced in 32-plus minutes.
Francouz entered the conference finals with some playoff experience this season. After Kuemper took a stick to the face, Francouz was called upon in the first round for most of Game 3 and all of Game 4, as the Avalanche swept Nashville. The 31-year-old said he prepares the same way whether he’s the starter or the backup, and Bednar echoed as much.
“He’s been staying ready, putting in the work,” Colorado’s coach said.
“He’s in-tune in all the meetings and asking the right questions. So I have a lot of faith in him, so does our team.”
It was too early for Bednar to determine whether Kuemper will be ready for Game 2, which is set for Thursday in Denver.