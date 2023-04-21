Distance and an 82-game NHL schedule haven’t halted Jaden Schwartz’s love for his former college.

A Colorado College alum, Schwartz was back in the Centennial State this week. Schwartz is a forward for the Seattle Kraken, who are tied 1-1 with the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It’s exciting to be back,” Schwartz said.

As a Western Conference foe, the Kraken visited Colorado multiple times during the regular season. And on one of those trips, Schwartz made a cameo at the Colorado College’s home game against Denver on March 4.

At one of the media timeouts in the first period, Schwartz walked on the ice to applause from CC Tiger faithful as the public address announcer shouted his name.

It was Schwartz’s first time at Ed Robson Arena, which opened in October 2021.

“What an amazing facility,” Schwartz said. “They did a really good job.”

The St. Louis Blues drafted Schwartz in the summer of 2010 — just months before he enrolled at Colorado College.

Schwartz played two seasons at CC, helping the Tigers reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in 2011, his freshman year. The next season, Schwartz recorded 41 points in 30 games.

After his sophomore season, Schwartz signed with the Blues, where he played from 2012-2021. He joined the Kraken in the ensuing offseason.

His professional dreams took him away from CC early, but Colorado Springs was a memorable stop.

The Tigers drew the short stick in the game Schwartz attended in March, falling 4-2 against the visiting Pioneers.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But between exploring the new rink and getting a rare off day on the road, the game was like a reunion for Schwartz.

“To get a day off to watch that game on the road, the odds of that are not very good,” Schwartz said. “I was pretty lucky to get that opportunity, and I thought it was a great game. It was a great atmosphere.”

That game in March was the only CC game Schwartz attended this year, but he has followed along from afar.

He found time between games, practices and morning skates to watch games, including the Tigers’ run to the NCHC championship game.

“I always keep an eye on them,” Schwartz said. “Obviously they had a really good playoff, really good run there. I’m rooting for them all the time.”

Schwartz is originally from Canada, but he considers Colorado to be an alternate home in the United States.

And in the first two games at Ball Arena, plenty of familiar faces from his time at CC have been in the crowd, cheering for Schwartz.

“It’s always fun,” Schwartz said. “Some of the people who were at CC while I was there, like strength coaches and athletic trainers, will be there watching.”

Schwartz reached the playoffs eight times as a member of the Blues, and this is his first time reaching the postseason with the Kraken. Only once did the Blues battle the Avs in the playoffs when Schwartz was on the roster, and they got swept 4-0 in 2021.

The Kraken took Game 1 3-1 before falling 3-2 in Game 2. Schwartz had an assist on Seattle’s first goal in its Game 1 win.

Between avenging his last playoff series in Colorado and chasing the Stanley Cup, Schwartz doesn’t need much motivation for his Colorado homecoming.

“It’s easy to get up for the playoffs,” Schwartz said. “That was a couple years ago, there are new faces here, and it’s a new opportunity. They’re the defending champs, so it’s a good way to start the playoffs.”