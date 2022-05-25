DENVER • Roles reversed for Nazem Kadri and David Perron on Wednesday at Ball Arena.

After being booed each time he had the puck in Saturday’s Game 4 in St. Louis, the show of support for Nazem Kadri was strong in Colorado. David Perron, who threw a couple of punches at Kadri and later tried to throw a forearm at Colorado’s center after one of his three goals, got booed in Colorado. The cheers for Kadri were at their loudest when Niko Mikkola’s stick caught Kadri in the face in the second period. The Ball Arena crowd chanted “Kadri! Kadri! Kadri!” and he acknowledged the sentiment with a nod that was shown on the video board.

Fans brought homemade signs, many reading “Stand with Naz.” Avalanche fan David Bogar even found a homemade bracelet carrying the same message to go with his No. 91 sweater.

“I always wear my Kadri jersey,” Bogar said between the second and third period, noting his grit. “He’s my favorite player. He has been for a while.”

Bogar’s not alone in that sentiment. Few, if any Avalanche fans, have better reason to support the 31-year-old who received racist taunts and threats in St. Louis than Mike Kalush. Like Kadri, Kalush is of Lebanese descent. While Kadri’s Muslim, Kalush got his favorite player’s jersey for Christmas.

“We don’t have a lot of Middle Eastern hockey players, so this is special,” Kalush, a second-generation Lebanese American said at the first intermission.

“I hate to say this, but I think the fact that he’s Middle Eastern and Muslim, people look at him differently. If he wasn’t, I honest to God think he’d be just another scrappy player.”

Kadri’s in his third season with the Avalanche. Others admitted they weren’t always fans of the player with a reputation for toeing the line between clean and dirty, but he’s changed their mind since.

“Honestly, I didn’t like him before,” Chris Marusin admitted, while wearing Kadri’s jersey at Game 5. “Then right when he came here, just hearing him talk about how he wanted to play here and how he was looking forward to it and the things he said, I was like ‘All right, I’ll give this guy a chance,’ then instantly liked him. I bought this jersey right when he came here.”

Michelle Colledge was drawn to Kadri when she realized he wasn’t the clear-cut fan favorite like teammates Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, whose jerseys still outnumbered Kadri’s on Wednesday. The more she saw, including his work with the Nazem Kadri Foundation, the more she became a fan.

“I watched him the whole season just kind of bloom and blossom into the amazing person that he is right now,” Colledge said. “I just wanted to support him, so I got his jersey.”

Jennifer Kempton also made the decision to purchase Kadri’s jersey because of his grit. She said that’s part of being a hockey player, even though others have labeled him a dirty player, most recently for his collision with Jordan Binnington that forced the Blues goaltender from the series. She was among the Avalanche faithful that got extra enjoyment from Kadri’s hat trick in Game 4 in St. Louis.

“It was almost like fate — like meant to be,” Kempton said. “He was just showing them that he’s above what they’re going to do to him, and it’s almost going to fuel him more than anything else.”

After the Blues won Wednesday, Kadri and the Avalanche will have to return to the city where police were called to provide extra security. He’ll have a strong contingent rooting for a repeat performance Friday at Enterprise Center.

“Super-proud of how he handled everything, because people change, right? They need to allow him to grow up, and he did,” Kalush said.

“That’s what I love about him. He handled the situation so well. It really was a lesson in life for everybody. This is how you handle controversy.”