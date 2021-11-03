The Colorado Avalanche let it fall apart, glued it back together again then stumbled at the end of a hectic game Wednesday night at Ball Arena.
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Jake Bean scored his second of the evening in overtime to secure a 5-4 victory. This was after the Avalanche surrendered the 2-1 lead they carried into the third period, then two more goals to boot.
Colorado pulled goaltender Jonas Johansson (32 saves) and scored two extra-attacker goals. J.T. Compher’s team-leading fifth of the season eased the pressure, then Bowen Byram scored his own second goal of the night to force overtime.
“We were kind of in the driver’s seat there,” Byram said. “We just came out in the third...bounces, turnovers, everything combined and we end up in a hole.
“You never want to be in that position late in the third period. You’re not going to score two goals with two minutes left every game.”
The Avalanche roster, like their last 21:12 of the game, was pieced together. Top defenseman Cale Makar didn’t play, joining Mikko Rantanen, Andre Burakovsky, Devon Toews, Valeri Nichushkin and others. The fourth line was all American Hockey League call-ups.
Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog set up the first two Avalanche goals. The second assist was the 300th of Landeskog’s career. He became the sixth member of his 2011 draft class to reach the mark, according to NHL Public Relations.
Logan O’Connor sneaked in on a line change, took a pass from Kadri and opened the scoring with his first of the season.
Meanwhile Byram was involved the whole way. The play started when the rookie defenseman blocked a shot at the other end of the ice, then popped up and took off. Kadri stretched out to keep the puck in his control, then sent it over on a 2-on-1. Byram seamlessly converted the pass, tucking it under goaltender Joonas Korpisalo’s armpit to make the score 2-0.
Bean’s first goal had the Blue Jackets trailing by one at the start of the third period. Cole Sillinger scored twice in the first 4:26 of the period and Boone Jenner gave Columbus a 4-2 lead.
"If you go back on the tape on the goals we gave up, I don't like any of them. They're all preventable," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "And not preventable because there was some fancy play coming at us, they were all work-based."
Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.