NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper escaped a possible serious injury Saturday, when he took a stick to his eye in the first period of Colorado's 7-3 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

According to coach Jared Bednar, Kuemper is doing well and could play Monday night in Game 4. The Avalanche lead the series, 3-0.

"His eye is luckily fine after further evaluation last night," Bednar said Sunday. "He's got some swelling. I guess he's a possibility tomorrow if the swelling goes down. ... Luckily he's doing good and he doesn't have any complications other than the swelling."

If Kuemper can't play, Pavel Francouz will likely be the starter for Colorado with Hunter Miska as the backup. The Avalanche also recalled Colorado Eagles goalie Justus Annunen as an emergency backup.