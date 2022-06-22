Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final started right where Game 3 left off for Darcy Kuemper, but the games ended much differently for the Colorado Avalanche goaltender.

Kuemper was pulled in the second period of Monday’s Game 3 after giving up five goals.

“Kuemps kind of had an off night, but our team believes in him. I believe in him. I wanted to make sure that he believed in himself that he’d be able to go in and bounce back,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after Colorado’s 3-2 overtime win in Game 4 on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

“I thought he did a great job for us tonight. That was a hard-fought hockey game.”

Colorado’s starting goalie was beaten early again, this time 36 seconds into Game 4 when Erik Cernak’s shot knocked off Kuemper’s mask. Play continued, as a scoring opportunity immediately followed, and Anthony Cirelli finished off the rebound.

There was hardly any beating Kuemper from that point forward in a victory that put the Avalanche a win away from the franchise’s third Stanley Cup.

“He made some big saves early in the game that kept it 1-0 for us,” Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano said. “He played well. We needed him to play well. We needed him to be a difference maker. I thought he did that tonight.”

Kuemper finished with 37 saves, good for a 94.9 save percentage. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, widely regarded as the best goalie in the world, finished with 35 saves and a 92.1 save percentage.

“Lots of talk about Vasilevskiy – rightfully so – but Kuemps was equally as good tonight,” Bednar said.

Victor Hedman flicked a backhanded shot past Kuemper in the middle of the second period for Tampa Bay’s other goal, but Kuemper kept the Lightning from striking for the final 41-plus minutes, which included 12 minutes of sudden-death overtime. The veteran goalie in his first season with the Avalanche made a few clutch saves in the final minutes of regulation to prevent the Lightning from evening the series.

Kuemper said Bednar expressed confidence in him during a conversation between Game 3 and Game 4.

“(He) just wanted me to go out there and be loose and play my game,” Kuemper said. “That’s what I tried to do. I know the guys have my back. I just wanted to go out and play like I can.”

While Bednar and teammates backed Kuemper after the Game 3 benching, debates were had whether Colorado’s coach should stick with Kuemper or go back to Pavel Francouz, who performed well throughout much of the Western Conference Final in place of the injured starter. Francouz made nine saves on 10 shots Monday. Game 4’s showing all but guarantees Kuemper will be in goal when the Avalanche look to finish off the two-time defending champions on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

“He was great,” Nathan MacKinnon said. “I thought in Game 3 he had some bad luck with some of those goals that went in, and we hung him out to dry for a few as well. That’s the Kuemps we know, no doubt. Going into this game (I knew) he was going to be great, and we expect the same next game.”