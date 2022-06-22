Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) after he lost his mask in the first minute of the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) after he lost his mask in the first minute of the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final started right where Game 3 left off for Darcy Kuemper, but the games ended much differently for the Colorado Avalanche goaltender.
Kuemper was pulled in the second period of Monday’s Game 3 after giving up five goals.
“Kuemps kind of had an off night, but our team believes in him. I believe in him. I wanted to make sure that he believed in himself that he’d be able to go in and bounce back,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after Colorado’s 3-2 overtime win in Game 4 on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
“I thought he did a great job for us tonight. That was a hard-fought hockey game.”
Colorado’s starting goalie was beaten early again, this time 36 seconds into Game 4 when Erik Cernak’s shot knocked off Kuemper’s mask. Play continued, as a scoring opportunity immediately followed, and Anthony Cirelli finished off the rebound.
There was hardly any beating Kuemper from that point forward in a victory that put the Avalanche a win away from the franchise’s third Stanley Cup.
“He made some big saves early in the game that kept it 1-0 for us,” Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano said. “He played well. We needed him to play well. We needed him to be a difference maker. I thought he did that tonight.”
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a Tampa Bay Lightning shot as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) in front of the goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) takes a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) celebrates after he scored to tie the game 2-2 during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) look for the rebound as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the goal during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) dives for a save on a Colorado Avalanche shot during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) takes the puck down the ice as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) defends during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reaches for a save as the puck bounces off the goal post during the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scored to win 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) tries to knock the loose puck into the goal after Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) made the save during the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scored to win 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scored in overtime of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) hugs Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) after Kadri scored the winning goal in the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as the puck get lodged in the top of the next during the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) celebrates after scoring against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) battles Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal by center Nathan MacKinnon (29) past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) tries to score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) after he lost his mask in the first minute of the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) misses a scoring opportunity against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) dives to the ice while making a save during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) warms up with the team before the start of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche fans Adam Giffen, left, and Mike West give each other a fist bump as they wait in Thunder Alley to enter Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Giffen and West are both season ticket holders in Denver and flew to Tampa to see Game 4. They sit across from each other at Ball Arena. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Victor Hedman flicked a backhanded shot past Kuemper in the middle of the second period for Tampa Bay’s other goal, but Kuemper kept the Lightning from striking for the final 41-plus minutes, which included 12 minutes of sudden-death overtime. The veteran goalie in his first season with the Avalanche made a few clutch saves in the final minutes of regulation to prevent the Lightning from evening the series.
Kuemper said Bednar expressed confidence in him during a conversation between Game 3 and Game 4.
“(He) just wanted me to go out there and be loose and play my game,” Kuemper said. “That’s what I tried to do. I know the guys have my back. I just wanted to go out and play like I can.”
While Bednar and teammates backed Kuemper after the Game 3 benching, debates were had whether Colorado’s coach should stick with Kuemper or go back to Pavel Francouz, who performed well throughout much of the Western Conference Final in place of the injured starter. Francouz made nine saves on 10 shots Monday. Game 4’s showing all but guarantees Kuemper will be in goal when the Avalanche look to finish off the two-time defending champions on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.
“He was great,” Nathan MacKinnon said. “I thought in Game 3 he had some bad luck with some of those goals that went in, and we hung him out to dry for a few as well. That’s the Kuemps we know, no doubt. Going into this game (I knew) he was going to be great, and we expect the same next game.”