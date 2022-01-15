In the Colorado Avalanche’s first 34 games this season, neither team recorded a shutout.
Colorado's No. 35 ended the streak in Game 35.
In his return to Gila River Arena, goaltender Darcy Kuemper – traded to the Avalanche by the Arizona Coyotes on July 28 – made 20 saves. The action was infrequent in Saturday's 5-0 victory, but the goalie was alert.
“Defensively, probably one of our best games this year,” forward Mikko Rantanen said.
“Have to say, Kuemps was really good. He didn’t get too many shots but some Grade-As for them and he made some big stops. Good all-around game.”
Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice. Nazem Kadri made it 3-0 near the game’s midway point.
From near the boards, MacKinnon spun away from a defender and saw a path open up to the net. He took the puck in, batting his own rebound over the leg of Karel Vejmelka. The goal came as an Avalanche 5-on-3 became a regular power play late in the first period.
The reunited top line entered the Coyotes’ zone together on the second goal. Captain Gabriel Landeskog was making his return to the lineup after testing positive this week for COVID-19, according to coach Jared Bednar.
MacKinnon’s shot got through Vejmelka (27 saves). Rantanen’s stick blade found the puck in the crease a split second faster than Landeskog’s.
Andre Burakovsky picked off an errant pass in front of the Arizona net and sent it right to Kadri, who scored. Rantanen held onto the puck on a 2-on-1 with Valeri Nichushkin and made the score 4-0.
“I thought we had a lot of really good players tonight, right from the goaltender out,” Bednar said.
“Winning is important, but the way we won tonight, I think, equally as important.”
The shot frequency was about the same but Kuemper worked for his shutout in the third period.
“Lot of good memories. Good relationships here,” Kuemper said. “The guys played great in front of me.”
MacKinnon found the net again just before the final buzzer, with 20.4 left on the clock.
Colorado took a shootout victory and a dominant win out of a back-to-back, home-and-home series with the Coyotes. The Nashville Predators fell in overtime Saturday and the Avalanche caught up to them atop the Central Division at 51 points. Colorado has four games in hand.
