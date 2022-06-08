DENVER — Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz?
That's the question Avalanche coach Jared Bednar will have to make ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. The two goaltenders have each played during this playoff run, with Kuemper starting 10 games and Francouz starting four and playing in six. And while Kuemper has been Colorado's main starter the entire season, Francouz has had the hot glove the past few games, having replaced an injured Kuemper.
But Kuemper appears to be healthy again, having suited up for Game 4 against the Oilers, which also happened to be Francouz's worst game of the postseason. So will Bednar go back to Kuemper, who has been shaky lately and clearly not 100%, or will he stick with Francouz, who helped close out Edmonton?
"We’ll rethink that and try to come up with the best possible plan," Bednar said.
Bednar is likely not going to answer that exact question in the days leading up to Game 1. But he does trust both and knows the type of scrutiny they receive in goal.
"I’ve talked about our goalies being no different than any other player on our team," Bednar said. "They’re not going to be perfect every night. I don’t like separating them from our group because often-times, every goal that gets scored, someone is making a mistake on it. The goalies are under the spotlight because they’re the last line of defense, so there’s more pressure on those guys."
Kuemper has been solid for the Avs this season, after being traded from the Coyotes last July. He's allowed 24 goals in the playoffs and has a .897 save percentage.
Francouz filled in well after Kuemper's injury, starting the last three games. He allowed 15 goals this postseason, has a .906 save percentage and has one shutout, in Game 2 against Edmonton.
While Francouz did allow five goals in Game 4, he still showed the ability to be the Avalanche's starter moving forward, which might make him the favorite to get the nod in goal.
"To just be able to come in and be even-keeled and trust his ability and the work that he’s put in, even tonight, (the Oilers) scored, they stretched out the lead in the third but he’s worrying about the next save," Bednar said. "I love that mentality, it’s just a business-like approach and worrying about what’s in front of you, not what’s behind you. He was basically like that through the series and he couldn’t have stepped up at a better time."