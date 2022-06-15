DENVER • The break between rounds was a long one for each member of the Avalanche, but no one had a layoff as long as Darcy Kuemper.

Colorado’s starting goaltender left the ice midway through the opening game of the Western Conference Final on May 31 with an injury that forced him to watch the rest of the series. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar credited Pavel Francouz for his play in Kuemper’s absence but decided to go back to his starter for Wednesday’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Darcy is a guy that we’ve leaned on heavily all year long. That’s why we brought him in to do this job,” Bednar said. “I thought he was pretty good tonight. The goals that we gave up and the chances that we gave up, we made some big mistakes on.”

After more than two weeks off, Kuemper made 20 saves in the Avalanche’s 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

“I tried to stay as sharp as I could in practices and treat those like games,” Kuemper said. “Obviously, it was a long time off for everybody, but even longer for me. (You) just got to put yourself in the best position to be ready to go. I thought we all did a great job with that. We came out strong right away.”

Kuemper’s counterpart, Andrei Vasilevskiy, made 34 saves for Tampa Bay, but Colorado’s goalie is trying not to look at it as an individual matchup.

“He’s the best goalie in the world,” Kuemper admitted. “I can’t worry about trying to outplay him. I just got to go out there, play my game, and do what I can to help the team win.”

After the Avalanche jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Nicholas Paul got behind the Avalanche defense and beat Kuemper for the first time.

The two other goals scored against the Avalanche goalie struck like Lightning, as Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored goals less than a minute apart to tie the game at 3 with six-plus minutes left in the second period.

“They’re a good team,” Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog. “They’re going to find ways to score goals.”

Palat’s goal came after Nikita Kucherov beat Devon Toews and found his teammate at the back door. Sergachev’s shot traveled through traffic and beat a screened Kuemper.

“They scored two quick ones there, but all you can do is stop the next one,” Kuemper said. “That was my mindset.”

Nothing got past Kuemper the rest of the way, allowing the Avalanche to protect home-ice advantage.

“I thought he played well,” Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen said. “It’s not easy to come back.”

Kuemper won’t have as long of a layoff with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at Ball Arena.

“Darcy’s been our starter. He’s played some real good hockey for us this year. The injury kind of set him back a little bit. He was trying to play through it, and it wasn’t working out. He had some complications, but the last week of practice, he was doing a bunch of work to get back,” Bednar said.

“He made some big saves for us, got us a win, so I was pretty happy with his performance.”