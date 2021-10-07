Avalanche Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) fist-bumps defenseman John Klingberg (3) after a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves as the Colorado Avalanche fell 3-1 to the Stars and to 1-4 in the preseason.

Coach Jared Bednar wasn’t behind the bench in Dallas due to COVID-19 issues.

“We really didn’t change very much. Nolan (Pratt) and I have our assignments,” assistant coach Ray Bennett said. “I chatted with (Jared) yesterday and we kind of set up a plan. We'll leave him alone and talk to him after the games and see if he’s got some feedback.”

The teams traded goals in the final minute and a half of the third period. J.T. Compher scored to cut into a 2-0 Dallas lead and ended Anton Khudobin’s shutout bid. Thirteen seconds later, Roope Hintz fired around Samuel Girard and restored the two-goal gap.

Michael Raffl beat Kuemper from the hashmarks at 12:44 of the first period.

The Stars controlled the second period and outshot the Avalanche 14-3. Jason Robertson scored his third of the preseason midway through.

Erik Johnson, who missed all but four games last season, played 21:51. He was second among Colorado skaters in ice time behind Girard. Bowen Byram, who also missed the end of the 2020-21 season due to injury, surpassed 20 minutes as well.

Kuemper appeared in his third preseason game. He split the Avalanche’s only preseason win — 6-4 against the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30 — with Justus Annunen.

Colorado’s final preseason game is Saturday at home against the Stars.

Note: Forwards Stefan Matteau, Kiefer Sherwood and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Roland McKeown cleared waivers and were reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL). Avalanche training camp sits at 31 players.

