Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save as left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battles Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) in front of the Avalanche goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday.
The sea of burgundy jerseys at Rhinos Sports and Spirits off Powers Boulevard told the entire story.
The Avalanche returned to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years Wednesday, and fans in Colorado Springs turned out to show their support.
Cheers and applause erupted from the packed sports bar as the home team finished the first period of the first game of the Stanley Cup Final up 3-1, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen.
"It is awesome. I think they've got the talent, they've got the speed, the size, the power and, hopefully, we continue to play like we are and we will be having the Stanley Cup in Colorado again this year," said Kevin Seder, who was at Rhino's Wednesday watching Game 1.
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates after left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scored in overtime Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Colorado won 4-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans celebrate with the Avalanche team after Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Colorado won 4-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche’s André Burakovsky controls the puck while being defended by the Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Alex Killorn celebrates after Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is unable to keep the Lightning from scoring during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon controls the puck while being defended by Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is unable to keep the Lightning from scoring during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Ondřej Palát watches the puck go in the goal past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Brandon Hagel and Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskag scuffle near the goal during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrate after Lehkonen (62)score on a power play against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) crashes into Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche fan Derek Rightmire brought his own Stanley Cup replica. He and other Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Nick Moore and a packed house in Ball Arena celebrate as the Avalanche takes a 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) and the Avalanche team warm up before the start of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Nick and Addie Brunning give each other a high five before leaving the pregame activities at Brooklyn’s before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022, between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Seder has lived in Colorado Springs since 1982 and has been a fan since the team moved to Colorado in 1995. He said it would be the experience of a lifetime to attend a championship parade with his 16-year-old son, who plays hockey and also is an Avs fan.
Seder's favorite player is Cale Makar, a defenseman for the Avalanche. Seder's son is a defenseman, as well.
Brady Timbrook and his family have been waiting a long time to see the Avalanche in this position. He said his family been desperate to score tickets for one of the games at Ball Arena. Timbrook said his family was planning to spend $350 per ticket but haven't found prices under $450. Timbrook said he's seen some tickets go for $1,200.
Regardless, he was excited to watch his team from Colorado Springs and knows the Avalanche have to stay consistent to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.
He said the key to winning for the Avalanche was to "go at it" each and every period, knowing that the fans have their backs.