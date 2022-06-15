The sea of burgundy jerseys at Rhinos Sports and Spirits off Powers Boulevard told the entire story.

The Avalanche returned to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years Wednesday, and fans in Colorado Springs turned out to show their support.

Cheers and applause erupted from the packed sports bar as the home team finished the first period of the first game of the Stanley Cup Final up 3-1, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen.

"It is awesome. I think they've got the talent, they've got the speed, the size, the power and, hopefully, we continue to play like we are and we will be having the Stanley Cup in Colorado again this year," said Kevin Seder, who was at Rhino's Wednesday watching Game 1.

Seder has lived in Colorado Springs since 1982 and has been a fan since the team moved to Colorado in 1995. He said it would be the experience of a lifetime to attend a championship parade with his 16-year-old son, who plays hockey and also is an Avs fan.

Seder's favorite player is Cale Makar, a defenseman for the Avalanche. Seder's son is a defenseman, as well.

Brady Timbrook and his family have been waiting a long time to see the Avalanche in this position. He said his family been desperate to score tickets for one of the games at Ball Arena. Timbrook said his family was planning to spend $350 per ticket but haven't found prices under $450. Timbrook said he's seen some tickets go for $1,200.

Regardless, he was excited to watch his team from Colorado Springs and knows the Avalanche have to stay consistent to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

He said the key to winning for the Avalanche was to "go at it" each and every period, knowing that the fans have their backs.