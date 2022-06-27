DENVER — Patience prevailed for those pulling the strings of the Colorado Avalanche.
The Jared Bednar era started with a 22-win season in 2017. The Avalanche ranked last in the league in goals for and goals against, according to hockey-reference.com. It was Bednar’s first season as an NHL coach after coming up through the minors, and he wasn’t sure there would be a second.
“I have to thank Joe and our ownership group for trusting in me that I can be a guy that can help us win and sticking with me and being patient and giving me the opportunity to come back after that year,” Bednar said after the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday. “It's not a forgiving league a lot of times. Then, it was just building from then on. I felt like we took major steps that next year, starting to rebuild.”
Bednar’s first NHL team was led by a 21-year-old Nathan MacKinnon, who posted a team-high 53 points. Mikko Rantanen, then 20, added 38 points, Gabriel Landeskog finished with 33 as a 24-year-old. The Avalanche drafted Cale Makar, the franchise’s eventual Conn Smythe Trophy winner, that season, and Colorado returned to the playoffs, albeit briefly, in Bednar’s second season.
“Every once in a while, you’ve got to go through some tough times to be able to get quality players like these guys,” general manager Joe Sakic said. “Now, we feel like we’re in a good spot.”
The new core made its first trip to the playoffs in 2018, failing to advance out of the first round before three consecutive second-round exits led into the 2021-22 season. As much as it hurt at the time, Bednar came to realize the shortcomings were an important part of the process.
“There's just a deep desire to win and a hunger to win that I think has grown over the last few seasons with some heartbreak,” the Avalanche coach said. “Their commitment, dedication and focus right from Day 1 of training camp has been exceptional.”
Bednar said there was a sense of relief immediately after the horn sounded to end Game 6 and start the Avalanche’s celebration. Relief then made way for a massive amount of satisfaction after leading one of the league’s worst teams to the pinnacle of the sport.
“That was a tough year and we've been building ever since,” Bednar said. “There's a lot of heartbreak and a lot of good times along the way. To be able to do it with those guys — there are so many guys here that were with me when I first came in as a rookie coach … It's a long journey. There's a huge sense of satisfaction.”
As it turned out, Bednar was just the coach the Avalanche were looking for. All it took was a little bit of patience.
“If you watch him, he’s so steady. He really competes against himself, and I think he imparts that on the players. They keep their focus on what they’re trying to accomplish, and I think that’s really super valuable. He doesn’t get distracted with the noise around him, so I think the players feel that. I think that’s part of why they were so good on the road. They lost one game, one game in the playoffs on the road,” owner Stan Kroenke said.
“That’s a great team.”