Justus Annunen, 21, became the youngest Colorado Avalanche goaltender to win his first career start, making 27 saves in another slugfest.
“That’s what I’ve always dreamed about,” the Kempele, Finland native said. “It (wasn’t) a long time ago when I played video games with those guys, so it’s kind of fun to play with them.”
Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri each scored after missing a game due to injury in a 7-5 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers, who saw a coaching change earlier Monday. Colorado got scoring from all over as 15 of 19 players, including Annunen, registered at least a point. No one recorded more than two.
Colorado needed to outscore shaky stretches, and did. The last outing was a 6-5 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators.
“We’re giving up more than we want right now,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. “We need to tighten that up. We can’t be playing 6-5, 6-4, 7-5 games all year. That’s an issue, I think. Luckily we’re scoring.”
Defenseman Makar’s goal, Colorado’s fourth, was the slickest of the bunch. Makar took the puck end-to-end and stuffed it into the top of the net before the PA announcer had finished detailing a Flyers hooking penalty.
A shorthanded 2-on-1 featuring Logan O’Connor and Johnson was a close second. The puck jumped up on the Flyers’ point man along the boards and O’Connor blew by him. O’Connor swung the puck around Keith Yandle to Johnson, who tied the game at 1.
Between those two goals, Nathan MacKinnon tapped a pass to Gabriel Landeskog and Samuel Girard teed up Alex Newhook. Devon Toews had the secondary assist on both tallies.
“Ultimately I didn’t love our first because we gave up quite a few Grade-A chances to a rookie goalie in his first game,” Johnson said. “Think we made it a little harder on him than we had to.”
The Flyers found the net twice more before the first period break. The scoring frenzy quieted during the second period. Valeri Nichushkin’s sixth goal in 12 games this season was the only addition.
Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia. The Avalanche put 50 shots on Martin Jones.
The loss – the Flyers’ ninth straight – came in Mike Yeo's debut as interim coach. Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien were fired hours earlier.
Kadri took a pass from Mikko Rantanen (2 assists) and squeezed the puck into a tiny space between Jones’ shoulder and the crossbar. That 5-on-3 goal came after the Flyers closed the Avalanche lead to 5-4. Jayson Megna caused a turnover behind the Philadelphia net and set up Tyson Jost on the final Colorado scoring play.
Colorado needed six of them and have needed six of them in two straight games. That’s not ideal.
“We know we’re going to score. It shows just in the way we play,” Makar said. “It’s just making sure that we take care of the defensive side first because it isn’t exactly fun and games when it’s a complete shootout like that.”
Annunen was called up from the Colorado Eagles (AHL) during the first game of the current five-game road trip after Darcy Kuemper was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Below Kuemper on the depth chart is Pavel Francouz, who is working his way back from an ankle injury with the Eagles, and Jonas Johansson, who was inconsistent during the swing through Canada.
In went Annunen.
“It was good to get Justus a win,” coach Jared Bednar said. “All in all, we’ll take the two points, but (there’s) certainly areas of our game (where) we’ve got to get better.”