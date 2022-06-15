Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates after left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scored in overtime Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Colorado won 4-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans celebrate with the Avalanche team after Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Colorado won 4-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock, The Gazette
Avalanche’s André Burakovsky controls the puck while being defended by the Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Alex Killorn celebrates after Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is unable to keep the Lightning from scoring during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon controls the puck while being defended by Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is unable to keep the Lightning from scoring during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Ondřej Palát watches the puck go in the goal past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Brandon Hagel and Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskag scuffle near the goal during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save as left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battles Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) in front of the Avalanche goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrate after Lehkonen (62)score on a power play against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) crashes into Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche fan Derek Rightmire brought his own Stanley Cup replica. He and other Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Nick Moore and a packed house in Ball Arena celebrate as the Avalanche takes a 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) and the Avalanche team warm up before the start of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Nick and Addie Brunning give each other a high five before leaving the pregame activities at Brooklyn’s before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022, between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first 10 minutes to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead before Nick Paul got Tampa Bay on the board. Artturi Lehkonen’s five-on-three goal in the final minutes of the opening period gave the Avalanche a two-goal advantage to start the second.
Tampa Bay scored twice in a minute to tie it, 3-3 with 6:21 left in the second period. Ondrej Palat scored the first of the back-to-back goals off a feed from Nikita Kucherov before Mikhail Sergachev beat Darcy Kuemper from just inside the blue line.
The final 26-plus minutes of regulation were played without a goal, leading to overtime.