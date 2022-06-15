DENVER – Andre Burakovsky came through for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at Ball Arena.

The forward beat Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first 90 seconds of overtime to give the Avalanche a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay and a 1-0 series lead.

PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first 10 minutes to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead before Nick Paul got Tampa Bay on the board. Artturi Lehkonen’s five-on-three goal in the final minutes of the opening period gave the Avalanche a two-goal advantage to start the second.

Tampa Bay scored twice in a minute to tie it, 3-3 with 6:21 left in the second period. Ondrej Palat scored the first of the back-to-back goals off a feed from Nikita Kucherov before Mikhail Sergachev beat Darcy Kuemper from just inside the blue line.

The final 26-plus minutes of regulation were played without a goal, leading to overtime.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at Ball Arena.

