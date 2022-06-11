The Stanley Cup Finals will start Wednesday.
The Colorado Avalanche will host back-to-back champion Tampa Bay at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena.
The Lightning defeated the New York Rangers on Saturday night in the Eastern Conference finals.
Colorado started its Stanley Cup playoff run by sweeping the Nashville Predators, outscoring them 21-9. The Avalanche's second-round matchup was arguably its most difficult, beating the St. Louis Blues in six games, 4-2. And most recently, they topped the Edmonton Oilers in four games to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001.
Leading the way for the Avalanche has been Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, who lead the team in points with 22 and 18, respectively. MacKinnon has scored 11 goals, which second most in the playoffs behind only Oilers forward Evander Kane with 13.
But Colorado has lost several key players due to injury, starting with defenseman Samuel Girard, who broke his sternum in Game 3 against St. Louis, sidelining him the rest of the playoffs. The Avalanche's biggest lineup losses, though, came against the Oilers.
Second-line center Nazem Kadri injured his thumb in Game 3 in Edmonton after a dangerous hit by Evander Kane. Kadri has had surgery and is hopeful to return at some point during the final, but Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is not counting on Kadri's availability. Similarily, fourth-line forward Andrew Cogliano was injured his hand in Game 4 and also recently had surgery, meaning his availabitly is also up in the air.
But even without Girard, Kadri and Cogliano, the Avalanche are expected to be the favorites in the final against Tampa Bay.
The Avalanche swept the two-game season series against the Lightning winning 3-2 Feb. 10 and 4-3 on Oct. 23 in a shootout.
Tampa Bay has won the Stanley Cup two years in a row. It beat the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and the Dallas Stars in 2020. The last team to win the Stanley Cup three consecutive years with the New York Islanders 1981-1983.