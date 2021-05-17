The Colorado Avalanche's march through the Stanley Cup playoffs begins Monday against the St. Louis Blues.
While the Avs are favored, the Blues won't be an easy out, considering they won the Stanley Cup only two years ago and finished the season on a three-game winning streak, while also only losing once in regulation in their last 12 games.
About the Blues:
Season series
Colorado went 5-3 against St. Louis. The teams met in the season opener, with the Blues winning 4-1. But then Colorado shut out St. Louis, 8-0, two days later. The Avs would win the next four matchups, before dropping the last two games against the Blues.
Colorado outscored St. Louis 26-21 in the eight games.
St. Louis players to watch
C Jaden Schwartz: Drafted out of Colorado College in 2010, Schwartz has eight goals, 13 assists and 21 points in 40 games played this season. Schwartz hasn't had the best season of his career but is still a threat come the playoffs, being a key part of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup run. He has two goals and four points against the Avalanche this season. He has 26 career goals and 54 points in the playoffs.
C Ryan O'Reilly: O'Reilly, who played six years (2009-15) for the Avs, is the Blues' top goal scorer this season, with 24 goals, while also adding 30 assists. He's scored four goals against the Avs this season, including a hat trick in their April 24 matchup. He's scored 15 career goals in the playoffs, four of which were game-winners.
D Marco Scandella: With a plus-14 rating — the second-highest on the Blues' roster behind O'Reilly — Scandella is one of St. Louis' best defensemen. He has 64 blocks, the third-most on the team, and 60 hits. He was not a part of the 2019 Blues team but does have plenty of postseason experience, playing in 48 career playoff games.
2018-19 Stanley Cup champions
The Blues certainly aren't the same team that won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago but do have many of the same players who know what it takes to make a run. O'Reilly and Schwartz were part of that team, as well as left winger David Perron, center Brayden Schenn and goalie Jordan Binnington. But they've also lost a few key players, most notably defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Patrick Maroon, who each scored three goals during the playoffs that season.
The one to watch, though, is wing Vladimir Tarasenko, who was a key part of the 2018-19 team, scoring 11 goals in the playoffs. He's missed eight of the last nine games due to injury and is doubtful for Game 1 on Monday.