Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray will miss time with an injury sustained Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers.
Multiple outlets reported Murray had a fracture and would miss “weeks." It appeared Murray was struck by a shot between the faceoff circles and he immediately grabbed his arm. He held onto it as play continued. He left the game after 31 seconds of ice time and didn’t return.
This isn't the first stretch Murray has missed due to injury this season, his first with the Avalanche. He didn’t appear in any December game.
Kurtis MacDermid is expected to fill in on defense. MacDermid started Monday’s game on the fourth line but has moved back and forth between forward and defense throughout the season.
Colorado will soon have more options at forward. Both of Monday’s trade acquisitions, Andrew Cogliano and Artturi Lehkonen, were expected to arrive Tuesday. Cogliano was en route during an optional practice and Lehkonen spoke to reporters at Family Sports Center.
Bednar said Lehkonen, formerly of the Montreal Canadiens, can't participate in any team activities until his immigration details are sorted out, but there’s a “slight chance” he plays Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.
Lehkonen, 26, said he knows fellow Finnish forward Mikko Rantanen the best of his new teammates.
“We're from basically the same hometown,” Lehkonen said. “It’s nice to see a familiar face and I’ve know him since we were kids. It’s quite exciting.”