J.T. Compher had a “Gordie Howe hat trick” - a goal, an assist and a fight – in his home state. Alex Newhook had his 21st birthday goal overturned, but made sure the next one was beyond reproach.
The Colorado Avalanche then held on during an eight-goal third period and won their ninth straight game, a wild 6-4 decision in Chicago.
Compher is a native of Northbrook, Ill., about 25 miles north of Chicago. He dropped the gloves with Brandon Hagel during the second period, scored on a feed from Tyson Jost nearly 10 minutes later and then passed to Cale Makar for the Avalanche’s second empty netter and final scoring play.
Plenty to discuss as he headed off to “see the rest of the family” following the game.
“Being a fan during the Stanley Cup years (was) a lot of fun,” Compher said. “There’s a lot of good memories as a fan, but I’d rather have them as a player.”
Gabriel Landeskog scored twice on the power play for 4 goals and 7 points through four games. Nazem Kadri had the other empty netter and two assists to put himself in a three-way tie for third in league points alongside Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.
Late in the second period, Jost centered to Compher from behind the net. Compher made it 2-0 and snapped a 10-game streak without a goal.
“I think I’ve had a lot of chances recently that haven’t gone in. To see one go in tonight was nice,” Compher said.
“I think when I’m engaged in the game – getting into the fight, it means I’m playing a little more physical and good things seem to come."
Kadri set up Newhook on a third-period 2-on-1. Newhook jabbed the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury (21 saves). Newhook put the puck in the net during the second period but a review showed it was offside.
“I like to think the hockey gods might have had something to do with that there, seeing it get disallowed on the birthday,” Newhook said.
Hagel and Patrick Kane each scored twice for Chicago.
Pavel Francouz's (39 saves) shutout streak stretched into the third period. He allowed a goal to Kirill Kaprizov at 17:09 of the third period Jan. 17 against the Minnesota Wild, then kept clean sheets against the Anaheim Ducks on the road and Blackhawks at Ball Arena.
By the time Hagel ended the run, it had reached 169:29, the third longest shutout streak in franchise history. Patrick Roy had both of the longer ones.
MacKinnon to miss time
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has a facial fracture and a concussion and will miss the next three games according to multiple reports.
That would put MacKinnon's return after the All-Star break. MacKinnon (9 goals, 34 assists, 31 games) was named captain of the Central Division at the 2022 All-Star Game on Feb. 5 and his participation is in question. He missed the 2019 All-Star Game with a bruised foot.
MacKinnon was injured early in the first period Wednesday against the Boston Bruins. He was hit by Taylor Hall exiting the Avalanche zone and his own stick appeared to strike him in the face.