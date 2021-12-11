Friday’s win marked the third straight game featuring seven or more Colorado Avalanche goals. It was a first for the franchise and, according to the league, the first such streak since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins did it.
None of the three victories were assured from start to finish. On Friday, the Detroit Red Wings closed the score to 4-2. The New York Rangers actually led in their game, and the Philadelphia Flyers trailed 4-3 and 5-4.
Once the lead tightened, the Avalanche pulled away. Even as a game becomes a laugher, there’s still bad habits to avoid.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar confirmed Saturday that keeping the foot on the gas is something the coaching staff has had to encourage during this time of statistical anomalies.
“That’s when you get into the situations where you start trying to get too fancy, turn the pucks over in areas, trying to force plays, make too much happen offensively. So it’s a fine line,” Bednar said. “You want your guys to be creative, have fun. Make things happen. But you also want to make sure you’re making high-percentage plays.
“You don’t want to be fancy, turning the puck over, giving them chances to scratch and claw their way back.”
Bednar offered no new information on forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri. Each left one of the last two games early with a lower-body injury.
“Kadri’s day-to-day,” Bednar said. “We’ll see about him for tomorrow.”
Potential Avalanche No. 2 goaltender Pavel Francouz was designated the starter for the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night against the Bakersfield Condors. It was his fourth outing in net this season for the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.
“Then we’ll figure it out from there,” Bednar said.
Speaking of potential call-ups, Sampo Ranta spent the first 10 games with the big club but has been in the AHL ever since. Ranta had 2 goals and an assist and was plus-3 in 9 games through Friday.
“I think he had a rough start when he went down there but his game’s coming around,” Bednar said.