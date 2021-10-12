The day before the regular season opened for the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced Nathan MacKinnon would miss practice because of COVID protocol.
Tuesday morning’s practice was at Ball Arena. The Avalanche open the 2021-22 campaign Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Joe Sakic telling us Nathan Mackinnon did indeed test positive for Covid. He’s asymptomatic. Won’t play in the opener tomorrow night. @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/H7H4mU1skA— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 12, 2021
MacKinnon is a top-line forward and was the team's second-leading scorer last season (20 goals, 45 assists through 48 games). Nazem Kadri practiced with MacKinnon’s linemates, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, on Tuesday.