Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) fights with Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the third period of Sunday’s game in St. Paul, Minn.

Colorado Avalanche top-line center Nathan MacKinnon missed Tuesday’s 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury.

"He'll land in Denver, and then he'll start seeing our docs,” coach Jared Bednar said, according to NHL.com.

The report also said there was no timeline for MacKinnon's return and that Bednar speculated the injury could have been a result of MacKinnon's fight with the Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba during the third period of their game Sunday.

MacKinnon took exception to a hit on linemate Mikko Rantanen and squared off with Dumba. He was seen icing his hand in the penalty box.

There was another timely team announcement as Finnish forward Artturi Lehkonen, acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the hours before the trade deadline, has had his immigration paperwork approved.

He joined the team in Calgary and made his Avalanche debut Tuesday on a line with Alex Newhook and Andre Burakovsky. Lehkonen played 12:53 with three shots on goal and a block. He played shorthanded and on the power play.

"Good motor. Plays the right way," Bednar said after the game.

