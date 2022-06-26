A parade for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to Denver 7, the parade will start at Union Station and head southeast on 17th Street before turning south on Broadway and leading to the final stop at Civic Center Park.
On the dais will be players and coaches from the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, owners E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Avalanche Ice Patrol and Avs mascot, Bernie.
The team is asking fan to bring water, sunscreen and their team gear and included a list of prohibited items, including alcohol and drugs, chairs, fireworks, etc.
Fans will be allowed to enter Civic Center at 5:30 a.m.
The Avalanche defeated the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 Sunday night to win the Cup series 4-2.
Colorado previously won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001.