The Avalanche announced Friday night, about two hours before Colorado faced the Seattle Kraken, that the club signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension through the 2023-24 season.
Bednar was named head coach on Aug. 25, 2016, replacing Patrick Roy, who resigned abruptly weeks earlier. Bednar, then 44, had recently won a Calder Cup with Lake Erie of the AHL, a Columbus Blue Jackets affiliate. It was his first NHL coaching job.
The Avalanche missed the playoffs his first season in 2016-17 but have qualified each of the four seasons since. They’ve been ousted in the second round three straight seasons. The 2020-21 team won the third Presidents’ Trophy in team history as owners of the NHL’s best regular-season record.
“Jared has established himself as one of the top coaches in the NHL,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said according to a team release. “He is a great leader who has the complete trust of our players and staff. Under his guidance our team has continued to make great strides and improve every year. We know he is the right person to help us take that next step and compete for a Stanley Cup.”
Bednar’s career record was 191-154-40 before Friday’s game. Only Bob Hartley (193) has more wins with the Avalanche, a record Bednar will likely overtake soon. Michel Bergeron (265) holds the franchise mark.
Bednar is the fifth-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay), Paul Maurice (Winnipeg), Jeff Blashill (Detroit) and Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh).
Bednar agreed to a two-year extension on July 9, 2019.
“I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead this team and build upon what we have accomplished so far,” said Bednar in the release.