DENVER - The time for celebration is quickly ending.

“It’s important to enjoy the journey and important to enjoy the moment. Obviously, (we’re) keeping our focus on the main goal,” a queasy Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said Tuesday after a turbulent flight from Edmonton. “We all know what that is. I’m proud of the group and proud of what we’ve done so far, but we’re not done. A lot of work to do.”

The Avalanche can enjoy a couple of days off following Monday’s 6-5 overtime win that completed a sweep of the Oilers and sent the franchise back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since the 2001 championship season. When Jared Bednar’s bunch returns to the ice to prepare for either the New York Rangers or Tampa Bay Lightning, it will be time for evaluation and preparation.

Injuries to Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano will need some monitoring. Kadri reportedly had thumb surgery following an injury sustained in Game 3 against the Oilers. Cogliano appeared to hurt his hand blocking a shot in Game 4.

“He’s out for now,” Bednar said. “Similar situation to (Nazem) Kadri. We’ll see how things go.”

Colorado’s coach was also noncommittal when it came to his starting goalie. Pavel Francouz started the final three games against Edmonton, including a Game-2 shutout, after Darcy Kuemper was injured in the series opener. Kuemper returned to the bench for Game 4 and watched Francouz give up five goals on 35 shots against.

“We were just taking it game-by-game. He had a good game and he was able to get the job done, then we’d go back to him regardless of where Darcy was at. It’s just the circumstances you’re put into. You might as well ride it out and see how it goes. If at any point Frankie stumbled, then we had the option to go back to Kuemps,” Bednar said.

“We’ll rethink that and try to come up with the best possible plan.”

He and the coaching staff have got some time. The finals won’t start for at least another week with the Rangers and Lightning series ending no earlier than Thursday. That’s the same day the Avalanche plan to return to the ice after a couple of days to rest and recovery.

“I feel like for myself, I’ve already kind of flipped the switch,” star defenseman Cale Makar said after posting a five-point performance in Game 4. “I feel like that’s kind of for the boys, too. Obviously, you enjoy some laughs, enjoy some fun times, but … we know the biggest task is still yet to come."