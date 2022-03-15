The Colorado Avalanche swapped forwards with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, sending Tyson Jost and acquiring Nico Sturm, 26.
Sturm has tied his career high of 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 53 games with the Wild this season and has won 52% of his faceoffs, good for second on the team.
Six-foot-3, 209-pound Sturm (Augsburg, Germany) has put up 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 111 career games, all with Minnesota. He captained Clarkson University’s hockey team before signing with the Wild.
"Nico is a big, strong forward who also brings a heavy defensive presence. He is a defensive-minded center who can chip in offensively, is good on draws, and can contribute on the penalty kill," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said, according to a team statement.
"We would like to thank Tyson for everything he has brought to our team over the last five seasons, not just on the ice, but in the generous and impactful work he has done throughout the community."
Jost, who turned 24 on Monday, had 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 59 games this season. He shifted between center and winger on the lower lines.
“Obviously I want to keep striving to be the best player I can be. Play myself into a bigger role,” Jost told The Gazette on March 10. “Last year, I had a good year, and I was really happy with it. This year it’s been a little bit more up and down, but just trying to find chemistry with some linemates and stuff like that. Just sticking with it.
“I want to keep getting better and try to help the team as much as I can, play myself into a bigger role. I know I’ll get there one day. Just have to keep working at it.”
That objective now shifts to Minnesota, a Central Division opponent that sat 17 points behind Colorado in third place at the time of the trade.
Jost was Colorado’s 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He played one season at North Dakota before turning pro. The St. Albert, Alberta, native totaled 103 points (45 goals, 58 assists) in 321 games with the Avalanche.
He had to have extensive dental work after being struck by the puck March 5 but didn’t miss a game.
Sturm is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season. Jost has another season left on his deal at $2 million.