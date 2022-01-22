DENVER - The mood in the media room after a sixth straight Colorado Avalanche victory Saturday? Frustrated. Bordering on gloomy.
“We’ve set a high standard,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“Instead of being real happy and celebrating the two points...we're on a long run here of gathered points, but the big picture is we know that we have to play better than that to win hockey games.”
The Avalanche shot up the league standings using some uneven wins. They’re learning through victory, almost exclusively. The Avalanche have dropped one of 12 games in January and it was in overtime.
They’ve required quite a bit of overtime during that stretch and actually needed the goaltending to be good. They played nearly every other night with three sets of back-to-backs.
There have been few practice days and morning skates. What time they had, they largely used for rest.
“We're on a little bit of a sprint but we’ll get a little bit of practice time in over the next week,” Bednar said. “We’ve got to keep finding ways to get better."
The Avalanche surrendered a 2-0 lead to the last-place Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and gave up inviting chances, particularly late.
“We were just a little bit light in a lot of situations. Lot of brain farts out there that aren’t supposed to happen at this point in the season,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said.
“I’m very confident that we’re going to clean all these things up moving forward, but as we progress here - (as) we get close to the halfway point - our systems and the foundation of our play needs to be real solid, and it wasn’t tonight.”
It’s good hockey when they’re playing their best, Landeskog said.
“Obviously you’re not going to be able to sustain that for 82 games,” he said. “We understand that, and hope people out there do as well.
“For us, it’s just important to make sure our habits are right. That’s a lot of hockey we’re playing right now. Whether you have your legs or not, the habits and the systems and the foundation of our play needs to be a staple every single night.”