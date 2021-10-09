DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche coaching staff is crossing the Ts on its opening night roster and it showed.
The training camp roster has been whittled down to 26 players with the group mostly finalized. In front of Jonas Johansson (18 saves), Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and the Avalanche won their preseason finale, 4-2 against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at Ball Arena.
Colorado finished the preseason 2-4. Few regulars were sent on the road.
Mikko Rantanen’s second-period, power-play goal was an unusual one. As he stood even with the net, drifting behind it, an Andre Burakovsky shot went off the shaft of his stick at a perfect angle.
“We’re just working on those little plays on the power play,” Rantanen said.
The regular-season opener is Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The team consisted of 13 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders as of Saturday. Forward Mikhail Maltsev and defensemen Kurtis MacDermid and Jacob MacDonald did not play against the Stars.
Jack Johnson, on a professional tryout, did, along with 19-year-old defenseman Justin Barron.
“Certainly an opportunity for us to see him again,” assistant coach Nolan Pratt said. “We’re expecting Cale (Makar) to be ready for us at the start of the season, and Justin (had) another opportunity for a showing for us.
“I thought (Barron) was great. He’s had a really, really strong camp.”
Star defenseman Makar, who spent much of training camp in a red non-contact jersey due to an upper-body concern, did not appear in a preseason game. Neither did his usual defensive partner, Devon Toews, as expected.
The first goal Saturday was also scored from close range with help from Burakovsky. The Stars turned the puck over at the blue line and Burakovsky worked quickly, skating in and sending it to Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon tapped it in.
In the third period, Rantanen waited until a lane opened up and sent the puck to MacKinnon, who went high for the game’s third goal. J.T. Compher lobbed in an empty netter.
Sampo Ranta, who appears to be vying for two forward spots along with Alex Newhook and Maltsev, took four minor penalties Saturday. Pratt only questioned the first call.
“I think those were mostly preseason calls,” Rantanen said. “We’ll see if they call that in the regular season.”
Colorado coach Jared Bednar was not behind the bench “following a positive COVID-19 test," as announced by the team Thursday morning.