DENVER — Colorado Avalanche assistant equipment manager Don White is set to miss Sunday’s noon game in Dallas for a good cause.
The Avalanche players chipped in to send the Cincinnati native to watch his beloved Bengals live in Super Bowl LVI. Coach Jared Bednar called White a “lifetime fan” who wears Bengals gear almost every day, down to his shoes.
With the blessing of J.C. Ihrig, the head equipment manager, the team sent him on his way – airfare and accommodations included.
“(Gabriel Landeskog) and the players started it, asked all of us if we were on board with it,” Bednar said.
“Who knows when the Bengals will be back, so they wanted to do something nice for Donny and everyone was in support of that and chipped in for it.”
Defenseman Devon Toews wasn’t sure where White would be sitting in SoFi Stadium.
“I don’t think he’ll care too much,” he said. “I think he’s just excited to get there.”
White got the game puck – a trophy of sorts, awarded by the previous recipient after a strong or notable individual performance - from J.T. Compher after the Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 30, the same day the Bengals bested the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In a locker room video, Compher saluted White’s ability "to refocus after one of the biggest days of his life,” before players began chanting “Who Dey?”
Toews stayed loyal to White, his fantasy team co-general manager, and said he prefers the Bengals in the matchup with the L.A Rams. Bednar kept his support in the ownership family.
“I’d like to see the Rams win. It’s a Kroenke team,” the coach said.
“I love the fact that they were able to put all the time and effort and funds into the new building and create something that’s awesome there. Then to be able to get the game and host the game, and now to have the team playing in the game? I think it’s a great story and I’m hoping they can finish it off.”
The plan is for the Avalanche to have the Super Bowl on during the flight back from Dallas while White gets the full experience.
“Obviously a lot of moving pieces there and kind of last-minute as well. I think Gabe just said he’s taking off here shortly,” Toews said just after noon Saturday. “I assume he’s pumped about it. We’re happy to do it for him as well.”
Note: Bednar confirmed center Nathan MacKinnon was good to go for Sunday’s matinee against the Stars after missing four games due to injury. MacKinnon practiced with his usual line mates Saturday at Family Sports Center.
“I think the timing of it, where he only has to miss a handful of games and we get the (All-Star) break in there, really helped,” Bednar said.