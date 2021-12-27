10_13_21 avs 01269.jpg

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) flips a puck to the fans after the team’s warm ups Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Colorado Avalanche will not play their next game until 2022 as a home-and-home against the Dallas Stars was postponed Monday afternoon.

The NHL announced “due to COVID-related issues,” Wednesday’s home game and Friday’s road game against Dallas were postponed with makeup dates yet to be determined.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Stars have eight players and two staff members in COVID-19 protocol. Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell were added Monday, joining Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson, along with two support staff members.

Colorado's next scheduled game is Sunday at home against the Anaheim Ducks.

Four Avalanche players were in COVID protocol following the return of defenseman Kurtis MacDermid on Monday.

Colorado has now had seven December games postponed.

