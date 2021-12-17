The NHL announced Friday that the Colorado Avalanche's next four games have been postponed.

"Due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games...will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the league’s holiday break (sic) in the schedule on Dec. 26,” a release stated. “The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the club (sic) medical groups.

“A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the league (sic) and the NHLPA in the coming days. The league (sic) is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular-season schedules.”

The postponed Avalanche games are Dec. 18 at home vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 at Detroit; Dec. 22 at Buffalo; and Dec. 23 at Boston.

The Avalanche had four more players enter league COVID protocol on Thursday. Forwards Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher, defenseman Cale Makar and goaltender Darcy Kuemper were unavailable to play against the Nashville Predators.

Including defenseman Devon Toews, that gave the Avalanche five players in protocol.

Colorado arrived in Nashville with a full roster but had 15 skaters at puck drop Thursday instead of the usual 18. Defenseman Jack Johnson got a negative test result following a positive and joined his teammates after the game started.

As starting goaltender Kuemper had entered protocol, Pavel Francouz was pressed into action with emergency backup goaltender Dustin Smith on the bench as the last resort.

“They're all sitting here ready to play,” coach Jared Bednar said after the game. “If we’re going to keep testing healthy players, then we’re going to keep getting some results we don’t like and players are going to be sitting when they’re ready to play.”

Toews was once described as symptomatic but the rest of the group was not. Forward Nathan MacKinnon tested positive but was described as asymptomatic earlier in the season, turned in two negative tests and rejoined the team early.

“They're all not symptomatic so I guess they have the option to test out of it, if I’m still understanding that right,” Bednar said of Thursday’s additions to protocol. “I’m hoping that they can come back sooner.”

Additionally the Calgary Flames had their period of postponements extended to Dec. 23.

“The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies,” the release said.