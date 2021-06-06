LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights rumbled to a series tie, while the Colorado Avalanche turned in another clunker in Game 4.
Jonathan Marchessault scored a hat trick as Vegas won 5-1 on Sunday, sending the best-of-seven series back to Denver at 2-2.
It was far from the rebound effort the Avalanche were looking for after being largely outplayed the past two games. A pair of lapses in judgement led to Golden Knights goals.
Feet away from the net, Patrik Nemeth put a pass right on the tape of Vegas’ Reilly Smith. Nemeth dove to stop the shot, which went off the crossbar. Smith put his arms up as though it had gone in.
Four of the six Avalanche players on the ice might have been convinced, because they didn’t recover in time to stop Marchessault from seeking out and depositing the puck into an empty net. Kiefer Sherwood and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare caught on, but too late.
Andre Burakovsky then clearly wrapped his arm around Alex Tuch’s neck and pulled him down, leading to a melee. On the ensuing power play, Marchessault made it 3-1.
Nemeth was in the thick of things again when Smith found Marchessault at the back door for his third goal. The Avalanche had been picking up some steam before that.
“They've got a good team,” forward Brandon Saad said. “That's the way a series goes.”
One minute, 50 seconds into the game, Saad scooped the puck away from Marc-Andre Fleury’s pads after the Vegas goaltender had attempted to smother it. He put it around him for a 1-0 lead.
In the leadup to the goal, Samuel Girard fired the puck up the ice and Burakovsky dealt it to J.T. Compher from the corner.
There was another quick goal to start the second period when Max Pacioretty went off on a 3-on-2 and sniped a shot inside the far post to make it 2-1.