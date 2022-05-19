DENVER • A pair of goals from David Perron kept the brooms in Colorado.
Perron's performance helped the St. Louis Blues became the first team to beat the Colorado Avalanche this postseason in a 4-1 win in Game 2 of a second-round playoff series Thursday at Ball Arena, leveling the series at a game apiece.
“We didn’t have our jump tonight,” Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “Our execution was off.”
Jordan Kyrou scored St. Louis’ first goal, and Brandon Saad added an empty-netter in the final two minutes.
With the Avalanche trailing by two to start the third period, Gabriel Landeskog made things interesting with a power-play goal in the first two minutes of the final period. Perron ended that momentum in the middle of the third when he took advantage of a turnover in front of the boards, carried it down the right side of the rink, and beat Darcy Kuemper.
“We were not breaking out as well as we did in the first game,” Mikko Rantanen said.
“Breakouts are about execution and getting out of the zone quick.”
St. Louis’ 32 shots on goal was one more than Colorado mustered, and both teams went 1 for 2 on power plays. Kuemper made 28 saves, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis.
The Blues took advantage of a couple of Colorado turnovers in the first five minutes and recorded five of the first six shots on goal. Kuemper made a series of early saves and snagged a shot late in the first period with his glove to keep it scoreless. St. Louis finished the opening period with a 14-9 advantage in shots on goal.
Kuemper continued his strong showing with two more saves early in the second before he was beaten by Kyrou just over five minutes into the period. A deflection off Avalanche defender Samuel Girard helped carry the puck over Kuemper’s glove. Pavel Buchnevich and Ryan O’Reilly assisted the game’s first goal.
Bowen Byram and J.T. Compher had shots to tie the game moments later. The Avalanche then earned the game’s first power play but came up empty thanks to a few saves from Binnington.
“He’s playing great, but we can’t control that,” MacKinnon said. “We’ve got to continue to throw pucks at him.”
The Blues earned their first power play late in the second when Devon Toews got two minutes for tripping, and St. Louis enjoyed a lengthy stretch of 5-on-3 action after Valeri Nichushkin was whistled for interference. Perron took advantage when one-timed a feed from Buchnevich and beat Kuemper to the short side. The shot took a deflection off Josh Manson on its way into goal.
The Avalanche got a goal back early in the third when Landeskog beat Binnington from a tight angle 28 seconds into Colorado’s second power play of the game. Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon recorded assists on the play. Colorado continued to put pressure on the Binnington before Perron put the game away with his second goal.
“We’ve just got to pick each other up and move on,” MacKinnon said.
The series shifts to St. Louis for Saturday’s Game 3.