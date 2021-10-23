Each member of the top line scored in regulation to propel the Colorado Avalanche in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, two-time defending Stanley Cup winners.
Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen then scored in the shootout Saturday and the Avalanche won 4-3 to end a three-game skid. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.
For a few seconds it looked like Steven Stamkos’ night, uncontested. The Lightning captain tied and surpassed Vincent Lecavalier for second place in points in franchise history. He then scored in the fourth round of the shootout.
Colorado’s captain, Landeskog, was next up and cancelled out Stamkos’ goal. Makar made his first shootout attempt in the sixth round and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy stick side.
“Great team effort,” Nathan MacKinnon said. “A lot of guys did things that wouldn’t show up on the scoresheet.”
Landeskog, Rantanen and MacKinnon each found the net and MacKinnon set up both of his linemates. Four seconds into a third-period power play, MacKinnon shook his fists in triumph after scoring his first of the season. Landeskog won the faceoff and gave the puck to Makar, who teed up MacKinnon.
“It was only (my) third game of the year but it felt like a lot more,” MacKinnon said.
“It’s always nice to get that zero gone. You say all the right things, blah blah blah, but you want to score goals.”
In the second period, MacKinnon and Rantanen went off on a successful 2-on-1. Landeskog scored by stuffing a rebound past Vasilevskiy (24 saves).
J.T. Compher likely prevented a Tampa Bay power-play goal by getting his stick blade down at goalmouth. Corey Perry watched his shot deflect high.
Kuemper’s trickiest save of the night kept the Lightning from tying the game at 3, at least in that moment. The puck looked to be heading wide before it deflected off Bowen Byram and made it past Kuemper. He saw it in time to snap his stick back and brush it away from the goal line.
The Lightning’s Brayden Point sent the game to overtime, however, with Vasilevskiy pulled for the extra attacker.
Makar had two assists and was plus-1 after a combined minus-8 in the first two games of the road trip.
“Still not perfect or even what we’re used to seeing from him, but that was way better,” coach Jared Bednar said.
Fellow defenseman Samuel Girard went into the boards head-first following contact from Stamkos in overtime. Bednar didn’t have an update on Girard after the game. Bednar said he hadn’t seen the replay but it looked bad from his vantage point.
“I didn’t love the hit. Catches him a little bit from behind,” Bednar said.
The Avalanche finished the road swing 1-2-0 and sit 2-3-0 on the season.